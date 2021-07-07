Warner Bros. Animation is giving us another look at Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, with new images proving that not everyone in Gotham sees the caped crusader as a hero. In four new stills from the film, Batman (voiced by Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles) is faced with a variety of villains, both familiar and new, all of whom seem to share a certain amount of disdain for Gotham’s masked vigilante.
Inspired by the thirteen-issue comics arc of the same name, The Long Halloween is a direct-to-video duology that follows Batman as he searches for a killer known as Holiday who — in morbidly appropriate fashion — goes on killing sprees on holidays, one for each month. The film sees Batman battle a number of criminals from his infamous rogues' gallery, as well as cope with the loss of ally Harvey Dent as he transforms into the villain Two-Face.
In the new images, Batman faces off against a number of new foes, including Calendar Man (voiced by David Dastmalchian), seen through the glass of a holding cell in Arkham Asylum, and mob boss Carmine Falcone (voiced by Titus Welliver), a scarred criminal who doesn’t look like he agrees to much of anything. The stills also highlight two of the Dark Knight’s greatest enemies: Catwoman (voiced by the late Naya Rivera), looking about as happy to see him as she is a full litter box, and The Joker (voiced by Troy Baker), wielding a rather large-looking knife and looking all too pleased about it.
Batman: The Long Halloween is directed by Chris Palmer, with screenplays by Tim Sheridan, from an original story by Jeph Loeb, and a voice cast also including Fred Tatasciore, Alastair Duncan, Amy Landecker, Julie Nathanson, and Jack Quaid. Part One of The Long Halloween is now available on digital and Blu-ray, and Part Two will premiere on digital on July 27, with a Blu-ray release on August 10. Check out more new images from the film below.
