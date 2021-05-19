Warner Bros. Animation has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, the exciting conclusion to the two-part animated event that will kick off with the release of Part One on June 22. It was also revealed that Part Two, which was originally reported to be coming sometime in the fall, will now be arriving July 27 on digital and August 10 on Blu-ray.

The trailer for the upcoming sequel, debuting before Part One's release on June 22, teases an even darker road ahead for the Caped Crusader with the Holiday Killer still on the loose, as Bruce Wayne finds himself under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy — revealed in this installment to be voiced by Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica). It's previously been reported that Part Two would receive an R-rating, which indicates that this animated adaptation is going to descend into some intense places.

The voice cast features Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) in the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne alongside the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, as well as Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Billy Burke as Commissioner James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man & The Penguin, Troy Baker as The Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon & Carla Vitti, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Alyssa Diaz as Renee Montoya, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred. In addition, Robin Atkin Downes voices both Scarecrow & Thomas Wayne, John DiMaggio is the Mad Hatter, Laila Berzins is Sofia Falcone, Jim Pirri is Sal Maroni, and Zach Callison is Young Bruce Wayne. Additional voice work was provided by Gary Leroi Gray and Rick Wasserman.

The entire filmmaking team returns for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two as led by supervising producer Butch Lukic (Justice Society: World War II, Superman: Man of Tomorrow), director Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow), and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Producers are Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. Executive producers are Michael Uslan and Sam Register.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on Blu-ray and Digital on June 22, while Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be available digitally on July 27 and via Blu-ray on August 10. In 2022, the two movies will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack as a combined film presentation. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two:

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

