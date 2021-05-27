Warner Bros. has released a new set of images from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One focused on Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, voiced by the late Naya Rivera. Catwoman is one of the most iconic characters from the Batman universe, and in The Long Halloween, the villain/ally plays an important part, teased in these new images.

In order to catch the dangerous Holiday Killer, Batman (Jensen Ackles) finds allies on both sides of the law by working with Commissioner James Gordon (Billy Burke) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel), as well as the notorious jewel thief Catwoman. In one of the images, we can see Catwoman leading Batman to mobster Carmine Falcone’s (Titus Welliver) money stash, a huge win for the hero. However, Selina plays on both sides, and it’s hard for Bruce to trust the thief.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ First ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’ Clip Has Bruce Wayne and Alfred Waiting for Tricks or Treats

Batman: The Long Halloween adapts one of the most iconic Batman comic book arcs, written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale and released between 1996 and 1997. With a narrative that extends a full year, The Long Halloween serves as the definitive origin story for the villain Two-Face, exploring the complex morality of the anti-hero’s universe.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween also includes Troy Baker as The Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, David Dastmalchian as the Calendar Man, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Part One of Batman: The Long Halloween will show Harvey Dent’s fall from grace on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will escalate the violence and bring a lot of supervillains together when it's released on digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the new images below from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One below.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' Trailer Reveals Release Date for R-Rated Conclusion

Share Share Tweet Email

Rina Sawayama Joins Cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will be the film debut of the singer-songwriter.

Read Next