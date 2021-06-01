Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One has debuted an action-packed clip that shifts focus from the engrossing mystery for a good ol’ fashion Batmobile chase. The one minute and a half scene spotlights DC’s latest animation style and a desperately determined Dark Knight.

The scene in question features Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) as he speeds the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham City in hot pursuit of mobster Mickey Chen (Gary Chun). Making small appearances along the way are Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), police officer Pearce (Gary LeRoi Gray), and Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred (Alastair Duncan). Exhilarating car chase aside, it’s always exciting to see some of Batman’s greatest allies in the thick of it alongside the Caped Crusader. A previously released clip simply featured Bruce and Alfred having a discussion that was evidently much more subdued than this scene, a calm before the now-realized storm.

Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s 1996 comics series isn’t particularly known for bombastic action, but it seems the animated film will attempt to balance high-octane moments and riveting mystery. While the new clip focuses on the former, it only gives fans a small taste of what the story has to offer. The Long Halloween will see Batman team up with Josh Duhamel’s Harvey Dent and Burke’s James Gordon as they race against time to catch a killer that murders every month on a holiday. The year-long mystery brings them in contact with the criminal underworld of Gotham, including familiar faces like Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver), the Joker (Troy Baker), Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore), and Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian). Also featured in the iconic narrative, and heavily teased in the official trailer, is the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will up the ante when it's released on digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Watch the newly-released clip below:

