Warner Bros. has released a new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. The new scene heralds the arrival of the film on digital Tuesday, with a Blu-ray release to follow on August 10.

The scene finds Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel) on the run after having his face burned with acid. In the sewers of Gotham City, he encounters Solomon Grundy (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), one of the more enigmatic members of Batman's iconic rogues gallery. Grundy offers him a pile of dead rats, but Dent sees in Grundy a possible future for himself, leading him to wonder, "can a man lead two lives?"

While the film is adapted from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's beloved 1996 series Batman: The Long Halloween, the cast noted some key departures from the source material in their recent Comic-Con@Home panel. This scene, which comes from the penultimate chapter of the comic, does change the tone, swapping brutal violence for quiet foreboding, but the takeaway is largely the same: Harvey Dent, already questioning his own morality, resolves to be "reborn" beneath Gotham, brandishing his dark side in the most literal way possible. It's a pivotal moment for his character and the larger story, and is carried off beautifully here.

The clip doesn't offer much insight into the R-rating for the film, which was largely notable because the first part was only rated PG-13. Holding back the violence here may work to make it all the more impactful when it is deployed at the story's climax, using our own expectations of bloodless animation to lull us into a false sense of security. Fans of the original comics certainly know how bloody the story gets.

The film duology is written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Chris Palmer. The two previously collaborated on 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The voice cast also includes Jensen Ackles as Batman, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Troy Baker as the Joker, and the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman.

Batman: The Long Halloween was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC. Part Two is available on Digital now, and will be released on Blu-ray beginning August 10. Check out the new clip below.

