Now that Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is available, Warner Bros. Animation has revealed new images for Part Two to remind us Batman’s (voiced by Jensen Ackles) nightmarish adventure is not over, and he still has a lot of supervillains to send back to Arkham Asylum.

The first of the new pictures introduce the lethal lady Poison Ivy (voiced by Katee Sackhoff), who’ll take command of Gotham City’s criminal forces in the events of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. Ivy won’t be the only challenge Bruce Wayne will have to face, as a second image shows us an assemble of the Mad Hatter (voiced by John DiMaggio) and Scarecrow (voiced by Robin Atkin Downes).

A new Falcone also shows up in Part Two, as Carmine “The Roman” Falcone’s (voiced by Titus Welliver) daughter Sofia (voiced by Laila Berzins) arrives in a third image. The last of the new images reminds us there’s still hope for Gotham, as District Attorney Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel) and Police Commissioner James Gordon (voiced by Billy Burke) stand beside the Bat-signal.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be an R-rated sequel that will finally force the Dark Knight to rise to the challenge of Gotham’s protector as supervillains escalate the violence. The original story features the transformation of Harvey Dent into the villain Two-Face, which means Batman will lose a valuable ally in Part Two. The two-part movie is inspired by The Long Halloween comic arc, written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween also includes the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman, Troy Baker as The Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, David Dastmalchian as the Calendar Man, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Part One of Batman: The Long Halloween is now available on digital and Blu-ray. Part Two will be released digitally on July 27 and Blu-ray on August 10. Check out more new images below:

