The release will also come with new shorts, old Batman episodes, and a look at Part 2.

The highly anticipated first part of Batman: The Long Halloween finally has a Blu-ray and digital release date for June 22. In a statement today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced further details about the animated feature, along with the cover for the Blu-ray release.

Among today’s announcements is information on the Blu-ray release's special features, which include a new animated short featuring DC’s World War II team of misfit soldiers, The Losers, as well as the classic Batman: The Animated Series episodes “Christmas with the Joker” and “It’s Never Too Late.” The Blu-ray will also include an advanced look at Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, expected to release this fall. Both parts will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack in 2022.

Based on the acclaimed comics series, The Long Halloween stars Jensen Ackles as Batman as he pursues a mysterious Holiday-themed serial killer wreaking havoc on Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Working closely with Commissioner James Gordon (Billy Burke) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel), the investigation makes just about everyone in Gotham a subject, especially heaviest hitters from Batman’s rogue's gallery.

RELATED: The 5 Best Batman Comics of All Time

The cast also includes Titus Welliver (Bosch) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Jim Pirri as Sal Maroni, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, with additional voices provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, and Gary Leroi Gray. The late Naya Rivera, in one of her final performances, voices Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

June 22 may feel like a somewhat random date to release a series with “Halloween” in the title, but the double twos are actually kind of brilliant for a story about the origins of Two-Face. Warner Bros. probably didn’t make the decision to split the story into two parts for that reason, but it makes for a lovely coincidence.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on Blu-ray and Digital June 22, 2021. Check out the official synopsis and cover below.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

KEEP READING: 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' Trailer Spotlights Jensen Ackles as the Caped Crusader

Share Share Tweet Email

Paul Dano to Play Fictional Version of Steven Spielberg’s Father in the Director’s Next Film Production begins this summer as the cast continues to grow.

Read Next