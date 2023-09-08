The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery and DC are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the original Batman movie with a special DC Films in Concert event featuring a live performance of the iconic soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman.

The event will offer a one-night-only screening of the 1989 Batman film in various cities, with additional attractions like stage lighting, post-event autographs, and merchandise.

The original Batman movie, directed by Tim Burton, was groundbreaking for its gothic approach and changed the superhero genre in Hollywood. It starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and Jack Nicholson as The Joker, and was a huge financial success.

In the origins of cinema, having the soundtrack of a movie played live was pretty common. Nowadays, however, hearing a soundtrack played life became a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of a particular title. For 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC decided to celebrate the anniversary of one of its most famous characters with just that. DC Films in Concert will take the original Batman movie through a slate of cities in the coming year for one-night-only events.

The event celebrates the unforgettable soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman, an artistic mastermind who also came up with the score for Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man 2 and A Nightmare Before Christmas. One of the biggest testaments of how Elfman’s score defined the first Batman of cinema is that his music was used to announce his return in this year’s The Flash, and it was instantly recognizable by fans.

'Batman' '89 Is More Alive Than Ever

Image via Warner Bros.

In 2024, 1989’s Batman turns 35 so there’s no better way to celebrate it than to watch it in the biggest screen possible and a special screening. The DC Films in Concert will also offer a spectacular stage lighting, post-event autographs and, of course, merchandise. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC characters to make the Gotham City spirit even more alive. In an official statement, TCG Entertainment president Stephen Cook celebrated the success of DC Films in Concert teased the magnitude of the Batman anniversary:

“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 ‘Batman’ and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film’s 35th anniversary. We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.”

Directed by Tim Burton, Batman was the kind of movie that changed the industry because up until then, Hollywood hardly looked at superheroes as a gold mine. The director’s gothic approach to the story also made it a distinct adventure even for today’s standards, and its tone was only revisited in 2022’s The Batman. The movie starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Jack Nicholson as The Joker, Pat Hingle as Comissioner Gordon, Billy Dee Williams as Harvey Dent, Michael Gough as Alfred and Kim Basinger as Vicky Vale. The movie raked in over $400 million against a budget of less than $50 million.

You can check out the full list of cities which will get to see the special Batman screening at the DC in Concert website. Remember the original Batman with the trailer below: