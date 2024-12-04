We’re more than two years removed from the release of The Batman, which introduced the world to Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight and spawned a whole franchise under director Matt Reeves. The Batman universe has already expanded with the recent release of The Penguin, the spin-off series set after the events of the film that was acclaimed by both critics and audiences alike. The Batman Part II and Part III have already been greenlit and are in development, but fans have noticed things seem to be moving slowly. The second film is currently slated for release on October 2, 2026, almost two years from now, and during a recent interview with the New York Times, Pattinson teased that, due to the slow timeline, he could “genuinely be retired by the end of them.”

It’s highly unlikely that Robert Pattinson will retire after The Batman trilogy, and the Bruce Wayne actor is likely just poking fun at the gaps between releases, but it’s still worth noting that it’s not only the fans who noticed things are taking a little too long. There’s a fine line between not wanting to move forward with a sequel until the script is right and pushing things too quickly to capitalize and make money, and right now, The Batman Part II is leaning more towards the former than the latter. DC has also undergone major changes since the release of The Batman, with James Gunn taking over the studio, which is likely part of the reason why The Batman Part II took so long to get moving during a period of such major uncertainty.

What Else Is Robert Pattinson up to Besides ‘The Batman’?

Pattinson hasn’t appeared in a live-action project since his work on The Batman, and before that, he starred alongside Tom Holland in The Devil All the Time, and he worked with Christopher Nolan in the same year on Tenet. Pattinson voiced The Grey Heron in The Boy and the Heron, the Oscar-winning from director Hayao Miyazaki. He will next be seen in Mickey 17, the highly anticipated next film from Bong Joon-ho after he won an Oscar for Parasite, and he’ll also team up with Nolan again for his next film that also features Zendaya and Matt Damon.

The Batman Part II will be released on October 2, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sequel and watch The Batman on Max.

The Batman Part II Release Date October 2, 2026 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

