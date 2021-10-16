DC and Spotify have teamed up to show a darker side of Batman, and the final casting news for their brainchild has arrived. In a video released during DC FanDome, the publisher’s annual fan event, The Flash’s Candice Patton announced that Gina Rodriguez, Sam Witwer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jim Pirri, and Jessica Marie Garcia have all joined the cast of Batman Unburied, a new scripted podcast turning the story of Gotham’s caped crusader into a psychological thriller.

In a new spin on Batman’s story, where Bruce Wayne is a forensic pathologist rather than a billionaire playboy, these five new cast members play a number of key roles in the story. Rodriguez joins the cast as Barbara Gordon, daughter of police commissioner Jim Gordon and superhero operating under the name of The Caped Crusader, while the other members include Witwer as The Harvester, a gruesome, cannibalistic serial killer; Raver-Lampman as Kell, a medical student assisting Bruce Wayne in his work; Pirri as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop-out for his own personal gain; and Garcia as Gordon’s partner and friend Renee Montoya.

Batman Unburied is set to follow Bruce Wayne as he examines the victims of The Harvester, forced to cope with his own mental demons in order to save the citizens of Gotham from an all-too-gruesome fate. The five new cast members join an already expansive slate of celebrity names, including Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter, and Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale.

“I am so excited, so honored to be joining the DC family with Batman Unburied,” Duke said in a special FanDome appearance. “We have been cooking up something very, very special for you. We’ve been creating something that’s nuanced and beautiful, with great characters, great voices, and just a beautiful experience. So, in that vein: I. Am. Batman.”

Batman Unburied is the first in a series of podcasts to come from an extensive, exclusive deal between Spotify and DC, giving the streaming service a first-look deal at a number of scripted audio dramas, set to also feature characters like Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman, and Batgirl. The podcast is directed by Alex Kemp and written by Eric Carrasco, Saladin Ahmed, Rebecca Klingel, and Graham Westerson. All four writers serve as executive producers on the project alongside David Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four, as well as Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify.

No premiere date for Batman Unburied has been announced. Check out the full announcement below:

