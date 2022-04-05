The upcoming Batman Unburied audio series from Spotify, Warner Brothers, and DC has just received a trailer and global premiere date. The audio series, which will tell an original story about The Caped Crusader from David S. Goyer, will debut exclusively on Spotify with nine international versions on May 3.

The audio series' trailer, which can be heard now on Spotify, teases a new spin on the classic character. Instead of being the billionaire, playboy fans expect, this version of Bruce Wayne is a forensic pathologist, working in Gotham Hospital when a serial killer — a new character created for the series and known as The Harvester — starts to wreak havoc on the city. As he performs the autopsies on the victims, Bruce Wayne becomes so obsessed that his father Dr. Thomas Wayne, the head of Gotham Hospital, forces him into a medical leave and to attend sessions with a psychiatrist. Meanwhile, with the Batman missing, and The Harvester still on the loose, Detective Barbra Gordon turns to The Riddler for help. Batman Unburied will bring listeners to a brand-new take on Gotham City and all its iconic characters.

When the series debuts on May 3, it will be available globally with nine alternate language adaptations. There will be the original, English language script, and other versions intended for audiences in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Mexico. Each version of the audio series will feature voice talent known to its intended territory. Additionally, each version will also be produced by local production teams and will feature changes to the script to better reflect the culture of its intended audience while still telling the same core story to fans.

The English language version of the series will feature the voice talents of Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Sam Witwer as The Harvester, Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne, John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter, Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale, and Jessica Marie Garcia as Renee Montoya. Meanwhile, the international versions of Batman are Rocco Pitanga for Brazil, Dali Benssalah for France, Murathan Muslu for Germany, Amit Sadh for India, Ario Bayu for Indonesia, Claudio Santamaria for Italy, Ryohei Otani for Japan, and Alfonso Herrera for Mexico.

About the new audio series, Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, had this to say:

“With the global launch of Batman Unburied, we are excited to bring the iconic franchise and the legacy of Batman to our hundreds of millions of listeners around the world. Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of the universally beloved DC Super Heroes through the world of audio, voiced by all-star casts. The power of podcasts has never been more evident than it is with David Goyer’s spine chilling soundscape masterpiece that tells the transcendent story of the one and only Bruce Wayne.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, added on to that with:

"David Goyer, this amazing cast and the entire Batman Unburied team have created a Batman experience that stretches the narrative podcast medium to new levels along with your expectations on how immersive and compelling a Batman story can be. I could not have asked for a better way to kick off our creative partnership with Spotify."

Listen to Batman Unburied when it debuts globally on Spotify on May 3 and read the audio series' official synopsis below:

Batman Unburied is a psychological thriller that will take listeners on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne, introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains. When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will Wayne be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.

