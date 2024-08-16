Being one of the most popular superheroes of all time, next to Spider-Man, Batman film franchises are some of the biggest in superhero cinema. Thanks to being so popular, that means that Batman has had a pretty great batting average when it comes to his films' quality, supplying characters that are written incredibly well.

Not every character gets the chance to shine as they deserve, though. It seems borderline impossible for certain characters not to get swept under the rug, no matter how well written they are. Maybe they were under-prioritized in the writers' room, weren't given the credit they deserved by audiences/critics or even did big things for the plot with the little time they may have had. These characters prove to everyone that even the smaller stars can shine brightly when given the chance to.

10 Robin (Burt Ward)

'Batman: The Movie' (1966)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Taking place in the same universe as the Batman '66 television series, Batman: The Movie follows Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) as they rush to stop a group of supervillians from taking over the world via a dehydration machine.

Both in the television series and in this film, Robin is commonly treated as second fiddle to Batman and comedic relief. Due to this being a more lighthearted iteration of the character, him providing comedic relief isn't out of the ordinary for the series. Often, though, Robin does a lot to ensure Batman can accomplish his goals in a proficient manner, but seemingly never gets the credit he very rightly deserves.

Batman '66 Release Date January 12, 1966 Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Alan Napier , Neil Hamilton , Stafford Repp , William Dozier Main Genre Action Seasons 3

Buy on Apple TV

9 Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger)

'Batman' (1989)

Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) can often feel like a damsel in distress and love interest to Batman (Michael Keaton), but when given the chance, she is a lot more than that. She's a prize-winning journalist who was intent on discovering the true secret behind the one and only Batman.

Also, Vicki helps the plot by posing a conflict for Bruce after he reveals his true identity to her. She attempts to convince him that maybe he doesn't need Batman to live on, and he can abandon the mask and facade for a normal life with her. It gives a great mental battle to Bruce in the second half of the film and helps push it forward as he enters his final battle with the Joker (Jack Nicholson).

8 Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough)

'Batman Returns' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As Batman faces another frightening trial at the hands of the Penguin (Danny DeVito) and the emergence of a new vigilante in town who goes by the name of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Among such chaos and madness, there is one man who keeps Bruce Wayne grounded.

Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough) is the man who provides guidance to Batman when he struggles to know what the right thing to do is or when he struggles in general with this insane double life he has taken on. It can be easy for a man to go mad living such a wild life, but the man who raised him, Alfred, keeps him sane and grounded.

7 Bruce Wayne/Batman (Val Kilmer)

'Batman Forever' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman (Val Kilmer) faces two major problems in Joel Schumacher's first outing as a director for the Batman franchise. Not only does he have to face off with the terrifyingly insane Riddler (Jim Carrey), but former district attorney Harvey Dent (Tommy Lee Jones) has been turned into the terrifying Two-Face. This film also marks Val Kilmer's first and only outing as Bruce Wayne in the Batman franchise.

If there's anyone who never really got a fair shot at their role in a Batman film, it was Val Kilmer. Not only did Schumacher's film get chopped up and effectively ruined in post-production, but so did Kilmer's portrayal. Due to this film's final quality, Kilmer has been severely brushed aside as an actor for Batman. But aside from the film's writing, Kilmer is a very talented actor who, when he gets the chance, shines as the character and is a highlight of the film. Given a better film, he could be among the best of the best adaptations of the character.

6 Dick Grayson/Robin (Chris O'Donnell)

'Batman & Robin' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Batman & Robin, Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) must face off with the terrifying Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) attempting to freeze over all of Gotham City. On top of that, Alfred's niece becomes Batgirl and joins the two on their crusade.

It was in Batman Forever that Robin initially joined Batman's campaign for justice. While in the first film Robin felt like quite a mediocre character, he has a lot more to do in Batman & Robin. Not only does he get to do more with the action, he gets more development as a character overall, which makes him much better to watch for audiences when coming from Batman Forever.

Watch on Max

5 Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman)

'Batman Begins' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When being introduced to a whole new Gotham City and Batman (Christian Bale), fans got to meet a new character from the Batman mythos, Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), who helped Batman face off with the likes of Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) and Ra's Al Ghul (Liam Neeson).

Due to this being the first appearance of Christian Bale as the caped crusader, who shined so brightly, characters like Lucius Fox were definitely pushed a bit to the side when it came to recognition from the audience. Lucius Fox did a lot for the plot, though, pretty much acting as Bruce's armorer in his crusade as Batman. He was so helpful, in fact, that Bruce even made him CEO of Wayne Enterprises at the end of the film.

4 Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image Via Warner Bros.

There are so many shining stars in The Dark Knight that for the rest of the cast, outside the likes of Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, it's hard to shine through the cracks. Jim Gordon is one of those hidden stars. Gordon has always been an impactful and important character in the Batman mythos, but in The Dark Knight, he's incredibly underrated.

Gordon is one of the primary characters driving the plot in The Dark Knight. He's also one of the few characters who has full, deep faith in Batman and is willing to trust him when Batman needs it. This is one of the most well-developed relationships in the entire The Dark Knight franchise and, honestly, in all the Batman franchises.

3 Bane (Tom Hardy)

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises gets a lot of flak for being the weaker of the three films. One of the aspects of the movie that gets a lot of commentary is the portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, Bane (Tom Hardy), by the also iconic, Tom Hardy. His voice being muffled by the mask he wears often is the butt of a lot of jokes regarding the movie.

But aside from the sound of his voice, Hardy's portrayal underneath the mask is quite good, and everything Bane adds to drive the plot forward is super compelling. Bane is the only villain to "break the Bat" and that served as an incredible opportunity for character growth in Bruce Wayne. While he may not look like or be as big as the comic iteration of the character, his appearance fits the Christopher Nolan universe very well.

2 Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons)

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While it may not have been serviceable to some, the Batman (Ben Affleck) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is one who has gone down a path that is contradictory to the morals of Batman as a character. While a lot of viewers don't like it, many believe that this character direction is intentional, to prove a point about who Batman should be and one of the aspects of the film that supports that is the characterization of Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons).

Throughout Batman's initial, brutal crusade against Superman (Henry Cavill), Alfred acts almost as an audience eye in this DCEU. He questions Bruce's intentions, motives and actions, which is a huge part in showing the audience that this Batman is intentionally in a bad place, and he needs to come out of it to finish his character arc. The film definitely needed more of Alfred, making him incredibly underutilized.

1 Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)

'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros.

Jeffrey Wright came onto the set of The Batman and absolutely rocked the world of Gotham with his incredible interpretation of the Jim Gordon character. Working alongside Batman (Robert Pattinson) to uncover the secret and corrupt underbelly of Gotham City, Gordon proves his loyalty to justice as the two of them get closer to the truth.

The Jim Gordon found in The Batman is used to represent the glimmer of hope left in Gotham City to prove to Batman that the city isn't too far gone, which informs his character's growth by the end of the film. Gordon's good heart and optimism that Gotham can be saved is truly emphasized in The Batman, and it makes him one of the best characters in the film that, somehow, isn't talked about nearly as much as he should be.