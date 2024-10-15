McFarlane Toys has recently announced a handful of figure releases based on the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to what has already been revealed, another version of Batman has been added to the list. This time, it's based on his Knightmare appearance, when Batman (played by Ben Affleck) was seen in an apocalyptic-like future.

McFarlane Toys shared a preview of the Knightmare Batman on X/Twitter, where he's seen wearing the Batsuit, but with a brown coat on top of it, just like in the film. While the product page for this figure has yet to be seen, it's safe to assume that this upcoming release will also contain some accessories as this Batman figure has binoculars on him. Just like the other upcoming Batman v Superman figures, Knightmare Batman will be available for pre-order on October 18.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released in 2016 and, despite becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of 2016, it was met with heavy criticism among fans and critics. Alongside its average critics' score of 29 percent and an average audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the DC feature felt rushed as it showcased the Death of Superman in the second entry of the DCU. In addition, fans didn't agree with some of the decisions made for the feature, such as casting Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

The Knightmare Scenes, Explained

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there is a scene in a post-apocalyptic future where Superman (Henry Cavill) becomes evil and destroys the earth in a barren wasteland. Batman attempts to acquire kryptonite in the hope of stopping the Man of Steel once and for all but is ambushed by his supporters. Superman captures Batman, claiming that he killed Lois Lane (Amy Adams).

While the scene is treated like a dream, the Flash (Ezra Miller) appears through the speed force, warning him about Superman and that "Lois is the key," and they were right to fear the Kryptonian. The Knightmare was then revisited in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League, where Batman, his allies, and Jared Leto's Joker talk about their next plans to stop Superman, but this time in this dark timeline, Darkseid has also won in its invasion of Earth.

These Knightmare sequences were supposed to feature a world where Superman has become Earth's enemy. It may look like a dream, but based on what was shown in both films, it seems to be a setup for a darker outcome following the resurrection of Superman. But based on what happened in the events of the Justice League, it's safe to say that it didn't occur as Superman teams up with the other heroes to save the world.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is available to stream on Max.