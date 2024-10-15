Relive the iconic battle featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in this upcoming McFarlane Toys release. The battle between Doomsday and Henry Cavill's Superman will be transformed into this 2-pack release that's scheduled to pre-order this October. This is one of many upcoming McFarlane Toy releases based on this DCU film, as the figure company recently announced Armored Batman and Wonder Woman figures.

The preview image was shared on Twitter/X, where Doomsday faces the Man of Steel. Unfortunately, Superman's face is hidden due to how it's positioned. But when DC had this trend of showcasing faceless Superman in its previous films, a figure following the same trend shouldn't be an issue. These figures will be part of a 2-pack set and will be available for pre-order on October 18 at select retailers.

This will be the second time McFarlane Toys released a set featuring these DC characters. In 2023, the comic book version of Superman and Doomsday was released in a Gold Label 2-pack. This set included extra hands for Superman, two bases for each of the figures, and a collectible card containing art and character bios.

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' Mixed Reception, Explained

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released in 2016 and was the second film that featured Cavill as Superman and the introduction of Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. Despite generating over $874 million at the worldwide box office, the feature was poorly received by critics with a 29 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Meanwhile, audiences gave it a fair rating with a 63 percent average audience score.

This feature attempted to form the early stages of the Justice League, by introducing a variety of important characters in the second movie. However, it was criticized because, despite the film's title, Batman and Superman didn't have a compelling reason to hate each other. In addition, Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor was seen as different compared to other iterations of the DC character.

But out of all the complaints the film received, one of the main reasons why this DC feature was criticized was because it presented the death of Superman way too early. Cavill's Superman was introduced in Man of Steel in 2013 and was supposed to be the start of the DCEU. But having this iconic character die in the sequel before knowing more about this Kyptonian felt rushed and a missed opportunity to know more about the character.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is available to stream on Max.