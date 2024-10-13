There have been countless interpretations of Batman on the big screen. While many of them never got the closure they deserved, the recent Dark Knight that always ponders the question of “What If” with DC fans is Ben Affleck's version of the character. He ended his tenure as Batman in last year's The Flash, but companies like McFarlane Toys have been keeping his Bat-legacy alive with new figures. Now McFarlane has just debuted their latest “Batfleck” and this time he’s brought along one of his Justice League teammates to join the fight.

two new DCEU figures in McFarlane’s 7-inch DC Multiverse line are of armored Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman . These are based on their appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which happened to be both their DCEU debuts. While Affleck’s Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman have gotten many figures from McFarlane in the past for their various adventures, like Zack Snyder's Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonder Woman 1984, this year has been the first time under McFarlane’s DC Multiverse era since they got the license in 2020 they’ve made figures based on Batman v Superman. The only one missing from this equation now is Henry Cavill's Man of Steel. McFarlane has already done a Justice League version of the hero, in both his traditional red and blue color scheme and his black and silver variant, but B v S marked the first time we saw DC's Trinity on the big screen. We should get an announcement of a new Cavill Superman figure sooner rather than later. Earlier this year they released Batfleck in his normal Bat-suit from the film and just unveiled a new resin DC Direct statue of that iconic suit as well. The. These are based on their appearances inwhich happened to be both their DCEU debuts. While Affleck’s Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman have gotten many figures from McFarlane in the past for their various adventures, likeandthis year has been the first time under McFarlane’s DC Multiverse era since they got the license in 2020 they’ve made figures based on Batman v Superman. The only one missing from this equation now isMcFarlane has already done a Justice League version of the hero, in both his traditional red and blue color scheme and his black and silver variant, but B v S marked the first time we saw DC's Trinity on the big screen. We should get an announcement of a new Cavill Superman figure sooner rather than later. Earlier this year they released Batfleck in his normal Bat-suit from the film and just unveiled a new resin DC Direct statue of that iconic suit as well.

The Formation of DC’s Trinity

Close

Justice League animated series. Also, say what you will about B v S as a whole, the fight sequences still impress. Whether it be the Batman warehouse fight or The Dark Knight’s battle with Superman, ripped straight from the comics, Snyder’s eye for visually stunning spectacle remained true with this epic crossover film. That's especially true for the final fight of the film, which saw Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman fight side-by-side against Doomsday. The introduction of Hans Zimmer’s Wonder Woman theme made the scene extra chill-inducing. While the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last year, it’s still great that McFarlane is showing this universe some love before James Gunn reboots the universe with next summer’s B v S is as divisive as it was when it was released in 2016, yet the casting of this universe was never an issue. Affleck and Gadot’s Batman and Wonder Woman remain the ultimate highlight of this extinct universe, while their chemistry was something very reminiscent of what the characters shared in the belovedanimated series. Also, say what you will about B v S as a whole, the fight sequences still impress. Whether it be the Batman warehouse fight or The Dark Knight’s battle with Superman, ripped straight from the comics, Snyder’s eye for visually stunning spectacle remained true with this epic crossover film. That's especially true for the final fight of the film, which saw Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman fight side-by-side against Doomsday. The introduction ofmade the scene extra chill-inducing. While the DCEU ended withlast year, it’s still great that McFarlane is showing this universe some love beforereboots the universe with next summer’s Superman

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman v Superman’?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is currently streaming on Max alongside other DCEU films like Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The trailer can be viewed below. Batman and Wonder Woman’s new B v S figures are going up for pre-order on Friday, October 18th. Until then, you can view McFarlane's expansive DC Multiverse line on their website.

Watch on Max