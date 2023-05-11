Throughout the long history of superhero adaptations, there have been a handful of characters who persist through constant reboots and retoolings. Chief among them is Batman; the Dark Knight has been portrayed by multiple actors. One of the most prolific is Michael Keaton, who played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. Keaton would soon vacate the role, with Val Kilmer stepping in for the Joel Schumacher-helmed Batman Forever. But what exactly caused Keaton to depart the role?

Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher's Clash Over Bruce Wayne

Michael Keaton opened up about his departure from Gotham City on the Playlist's Backstage podcast and said that disagreements with Schumacher over the characterization of Bruce Wayne led to his departure. "It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman... I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne," Keaton said. "He asked me, ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,’ and I went, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read… I mean, it’s pretty simple.’"

Though Michael Keaton said that he didn't wish Joel Schumacher any ill will, it's not hard to see where their visions for the characters diverged. In Burton's films, Bruce Wayne was portrayed as a psychologically tortured recluse - he hung upside down while sleeping, and spent his nights brooding in the Batcave. That same sense of darkness extended to Gotham City itself; it was a neo-Gothic nightmare, wrapped in shadows and populated with monstrous criminals like Jack Nicholson's Joker and Danny DeVito's Penguin.

Schumacher veered in the opposite direction with Batman Forever and its follow-up Batman and Robin. Val Kilmer's Batman was possessed of a dry wit; his very first line in Forever is "I'll get drive-thru" when his loyal butler Alfred (Michael Gough) asks him if he's going to eat anything. But he also struggles with psychological issues. In fact, a key story thread throughout Forever has Bruce questioning if he can continue his dual life, especially when orphan Dick Grayson (Chris O'Donnell) and psychiatrist Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) come into his orbit. This conflicts with the aesthetic Schumacher brings to Forever, as Gotham is now a neon-colored carnival ride of a city, and most of the dialogue is filled with shockingly on-the-nose puns. Even though this is a surprisingly faithful homage to the Silver Age of Batman comics, it's not hard to see what drove Keaton away.

Val Kilmer Would End Up Departing the Role of Batman

In an ironic twist that the Joker would probably appreciate, Val Kilmer himself ended up departing the role of Batman. A large part of this had to do with feeling underappreciated; most of the draw of Forever came from the over-the-top performances of Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carrey as the Riddler. Add in a visit from Warren Buffett's family, who were more interested in touring the set than Kilmer himself, as well as conflict with Schumacher, and the seeds were sown for Kilmer to hang up Batman's cape.

But the biggest irony is that Kilmer felt that he wasn't special. "That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans. It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman," he said while talking about the Buffets' set visit. This was in direct opposition to Keaton's feelings that Batman and Bruce Wayne were two distinct people, but it's very clear that both of them had issues with Schumacher's take on the Caped Crusader. It's a take that many filmgoers as well as Batman fans shared; despite Forever being a commercial success Batman and Robin was critically panned and was even heralded as "the death of the superhero movie" until Christopher Nolan gave the Bat-franchise a shot at fresh blood with Batman Begins.

Michael Keaton's Legacy as Batman Endures

Despite having only two films to his name, Keaton's Batman performance would end up having a massive impact on the Batman mythos. Chief among them was Batman: The Animated Series. Produced in the wake of Batman Returns, Batman: The Animated Series would utilize the same dark aesthetic in constructing its vision of Gotham City. Burton's vision would also influence the character designs of Bruce Timm; the Penguin possessed flipper-esque hands and Catwoman was blonde like Michelle Pfieffer. Even the late, great Kevin Conroy's performance as Batman owes a debt to Keaton; his Batman and Bruce Wayne were two distinct people, but both felt haunted by the trauma of their past. Finally, Danny Elfman's haunting score can be felt throughout Shirley Walker's opening theme. Music can help set the stage for a character, and both Elfman and Walker managed to sell the looming presence of Batman with their compositions.

The world of Burton's films would be revisited in the Batman '89 miniseries, penned by screenwriter Sam Hamm - who'd contributed to the screenplays for Batman and Batman Returns - along with artist Joe Quinones. Based on sketches from Quiones, Batman '89 picks up immediately after the events of Batman Forever and finds Batman confronting his old friend Harvey Dent - who ends up transforming into Two-Face. Batman '89 serves as the official answer to what a third Burton-helmed Batman film would have been, with Quiones basing Dent's look on none other than Billy Dee Williams (ironically, Williams would also voice Two-Face in The Lego Batman Movie.) The same treatment was applied to Quiones' take on Robin, as it visually represents Marlon Wayans - who was in contention for the part.

Keaton is now slated to return as Batman in The Flash, as Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster seeks help from the aged Dark Knight in correcting a world where General Zod (Michael Shannon) reigns supreme. Both trailers for the film flat out pay homage to Burton's films; Keaton repeats lines verbatim and Danny Elfman's triumphant score plays over a montage of the Dark Knight dealing out his signature form of justice. In an era where actors have taken to reprising their iconic roles, Keaton's return feels that much more significant given the level of passion he has for Batman.