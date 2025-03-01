The Oscars are a prestigious event where the most talented individuals come together to celebrate the past year of excellence in film. The superhero genre is usually notably absent from the Oscars, as it focuses on entertainment and mass appeal instead of trying something unique or daring. While these films rarely get the attention of the Oscars, a few have been nominated, including 2019's Joker, which made fans realize the Oscar-worthy potential of other Batman villains.

With a psychological and tragic focus, Batman villains are right up the Oscars alley when they aren't goofy or campy. Since Joaquin Phoenix won Best Leading Actor for his role as the Joker, this begs the question: what other Batman villains can earn an actor an Oscar? This list will rank the villains based on their Oscar-winning potential as a role, including how likely a performance will be good and the themes surrounding the character.

10 Scarecrow

First Appearance: World's Finest Comics #3 (1941)

Kicking off this list is one of the most terrifying villains in Batman's rogue gallery, serving as a foil to the character. Scarecrow is a doctor who employs his iconic fear gas to torment the poor souls of Gotham, using it as a means to an end, whatever that may be. He is a fan-favorite and fascinating villain who had a significant role in Batman Begins, but fans hope he'll appear as a more significant threat in the DCU.

It isn't out of the realm of possibility that the role of Scarecrow could earn someone an award, considering the most recent Best Actor winner played the character earlier in his career. The twisted Scarecrow isn't very sympathetic, but he provides a unique personality and eerie presence that allows for a riveting study of the human mind. When done well, the Scarecrow could surely catch the attention of Oscar voters.

9 Man-Bat

First Appearance: Detective Comics #400 (1970)