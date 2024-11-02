Every comic fan knows Batman, the iconic vigilante who has become the most popular superhero. While there are many things to love about the character and franchise, one of the highlights is the villains. From the Joker to Bane, Batman has some of the greatest villains in comic history, with many more interesting evil-doers. They reflect perfectly on Batman and Gotham, representing the flaws of both with their psychological motives.

However, while comics are the primary source of characters, some fascinating villains originated from other material, including movies, TV shows, and video games. In fact, some of these characters are so well known that fans might not have realized they weren't created way back when. For a character to make it on this list, they must have staying power, creativity, and influence, and overall, they must be well-written and unique villains.

10 Arkham Knight

Originated in 'Batman: Arkham Knight' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

While video games are absolutely massive, many comic fans haven't played all of them. However, the Arkham franchise is one of the best superhero video games of all time, with Batman: Arkham Knight being the last entry. When Scarecrow causes a city-wide evacuation, the mysterious villain, Arkham Knight, rallies all the villains of Gotham to finally take down Batman, leading to an epic non-stop battle.

Some fans may be hesitant about an original villain from a video game, but the best depiction of Arkham Asylum comes from an early game in the franchise. The heavily armored, bat-suit weapon-wielding villain is a terrific foil to Batman with a burning hatred for the hero. However, the twist reveals him to be Jason Todd, essentially using the Red Hood storyline, which dampens the character a bit. Still, the Arkham Knight is a worthy addition to the franchise.

9 Red Claw

Originated in 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Batman: The Animated Series is known for establishing some of the greatest villains in DC, from reinventing Mr. Freeze to giving fans a definitive version of the Joker. But the show also introduced a slew of original characters, including Red Claw. She hails from Eastern Europe, and not much is known about her, but she is tall, a great fighter able to match Batman in combat, and leads a terrorist organization.

Appearing in three episodes of the greatest animated superhero TV show, Red Claw used her influence to steal a plague with which she threatened to wipe out the world. Similarly, she later kidnaps Alfred to steal nuclear launch codes in an attempt to destroy London, England. While Red Claw's character is nothing too in-depth, she poses an immense, large-scale threat whenever she appears, leading to high-stakes and tense stories.

8 Prank

Originated in 'The Batman' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

It can be confusing with so much Batman media with similar naming conventions, such as the 2004 TV series The Batman, which uses the same name as the 2022 movie. While this show wouldn't be as popular as its predecessor, it is still a cult classic, following Batman, Robin, and Batgirl as they fight reimagined villains. Prank is one of the new characters, a classmate of Barbara Gordon and Joker's sidekick.

The Batman is known for reimagining many villains, but the show also introduced many original characters with unique powers, designs, and origins. While Prank only made one appearance with no special powers, Joker's jealousy of Batman and Robin and desire for a sidekick are pretty on brand. As a class clown who no one really likes, Prank was the perfect candidate, but ultimately, his aversion to violence also makes him more grounded.

7 Music Meister

Originated in 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman is never short of a TV show, with many adaptations constantly being put out. However, one of the more underrated shows is Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which is not to be confused with the upcoming Batman movie in James Gunn's DCU featuring the same name. The show features Batman teaming up with various other heroes to take down villains, including Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, and even Scooby-Doo.

One of the show's best creations is the Music Meister, voiced by Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris. While the character only serves as a villain in one episode, "Mayhem of the Music Meister," his influence continued, appearing in comic series and other TV shows, including Supergirl. The rhythmic villain uses his gift of music to control the minds of others, forcing them into hilarious and elaborate musical numbers. These numbers are all entertaining and display genuine emotion, with Music Meister adding one of the best and most singular storylines in any Batman project.

6 Shriek

Originated in 'Batman Beyond' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Set in the cyberpunk future of Gotham City, Batman Beyond follows the young and rebellious Terry McGinnis, who becomes the new Batman. As an original concept with new characters, this series also introduced many new villains for fans to fall in love with. One such addition is Shriek, a sound engineer who developed a suit capable of manipulating sound to various degrees.

Villains driven to madness because of work and lack of funds aren't anything new, but the character genuinely started as someone believing in their product to be used for construction. However, Shriek soon became a puppet when someone powerful gave him money and time to complete the suit. As a significant villain in Batman Beyond, fans saw the best of Shriek, from his cool design and powers to the creativity of his schemes.

5 Baby Doll

Originated in 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992)