Batman is among the best superheroes ever and arguably the greatest comic book character in the medium's history. Throughout his 86-year-old history, the Caped Crusader has starred in multiple movies and television shows in both animation and live-action, always standing out because of his unique and compelling world. One of the best and most interesting aspects of Batman's storylines is his rogues gallery, comprised of dangerous and often mentally unbalanced villains aiming to break the hero's spirit.

Over the last five years, several animated and live-action adaptations have adapted these iconic bad guys, some with more success than others. These are the best Batman villains of the last five years; they will be ranked by how well they were adapted and how much these versions contribute to their overall status as cultural icons. Anti-heroes like Harley Quinn and The Penguin's version of Sofia Falcone will not be included, though, as the ranking will focus solely on fully evil Batman villains.

10 Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar)

'Harley Quinn' (2019-Present)

Image via Max

When one thinks of female Batman villains, the usual suspects will surely include Harley Quinn, Catwoman, or Poison Ivy. However, the ruthless and cunning Talia al Ghul is also one of the Dark Knight's top-tier foes and a recurring love interest to boot. The daughter of the dangerous Ra's al Ghul and a prominent figure within the League of Assassins, Talia is Bruce Wayne's second biggest love interest after Selina Kyle.

Although a satirical and absurd comedic show, Max's Harley Quinn has shown remarkable with in adapting Batman's lore. Its take on Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar) is inspired, featuring her as a tech CEO who cares as much about chaos as she does about dividends. She uses the Lazarus Pit to bring Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), seemingly meaning to use him against Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and the Bat-Family. It's great to see such a traditionally evil version of Talia, who will hopefully play a major role in Harley Quinn's upcoming fifth season.

9 The Court of Owls

'Gotham Knights' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Games

Gotham Knights was not a great game, but it was a decent and much-needed detour into the sidekicks that make the Bat-Family shine. The plot sees Nightwing (Christopher Sean), Batgirl (America Young), Red Hood (Stephen Oyoung), and Robin (Sloane Morgan Siegel) becoming Gotham's main defenders after Batman's death. Throughout the game, they discover a secret society living in the bowels of Gotham City, controlling its fate.

Since their debut as part of DC's New 52 initiative, the Court of Owls has become a major organization in Batman's lore. Gotham Knights does a good job adapting them into the gaming world, respecting their origins as the city's powerful families vying for control and showing them as truly dangerous enemies capable of bringing the heroes to their knees. What's so intriguing about the Court is how widespread it is, with its members infiltrating every level of Gotham.

Buy on Steam

8 Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)

'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It might be cheating to say Amanda Waller is strictly a Batman villain. Indeed, throughout her story, The Wall has been known to oppose multiple heroes in the DC Universe, from Batman to Superman and the Justice League as a whole. However, her dubious ways and use of common Batman foes grant her a unique place among the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery.

Oscar winner Viola Davis has played Amanda Waller in live-action since 2016's Suicide Squad, reprising her role for 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2022's Peacemaker. A titan of the silver screen, Davis is the best possible actress to play The Wall, and she takes every opportunity to chew the scenery and show everyone who's boss. Her role in The Suicide Squad is especially strong, showcasing her as the calculating, utterly cruel and detached government asset she is. Waller cares about nothing but the mission, an approach that Batman simply cannot fathom.

7 The Joker (Troy Baker)

'Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

By now, audiences have seen multiple versions of the Clown Prince of Crime. From the late Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning take in The Dark Knight to Jared Leto's universally reviled version in Suicide Squad, the Joker has been on our screens pretty consistently throughout the 21st century. Yet, few versions are as effective and familiar as the one featured in the 2021 animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween.

Voiced by the iconic Troy Baker, The Long Halloween's Joker is a classic take on the legendary villain. A psychopath who wants to throw Gotham into chaos, the Joker acts as an unpredictable player within the larger story, taking advantage of the Holiday Killer's attacks and the subsequent gang war to enact his elaborate schemes. It's always appreciated to see such a faithful portrayal of the Joker, and Baker's talents are perfect for bringing this seminal baddie to life.

Rent on Apple

6 Edward Nashton (Paul Dano)

'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Reeves' The Batman received near-universal critical acclaim for revitalizing the Dark Knight's lore after a decade of confused treatment from the DCEU. Robert Pattinson stars as a young version of Batman, who must fight the rampant corruption in Gotham City as a masked terrorist known as the Riddler rises.

The familiar yet still considerably underrated Paul Dano plays Edward Nashton, a forensic accountant who becomes radicalized against Gotham's rich and powerful. An inspired take on the Riddler that borrows heavily from current toxic trends, Dano plays the character as a frustrated, anti-establishment agent who thinks himself more clever than he actually is. It's an interesting approach, especially considering the Riddler's previous, more unhinged and flamboyant version, but it still works. The Penguin further explores his legacy, showing the suffering his plan provoked in those less fortunate.

5 Two-Face (Josh Duhamel)

'Batman: The Long Halloween, Parts 1 and 2' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

"The Long Halloween" is best known as the story that tells the origins of Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face. The two-part film adaptation makes some crucial changes to the original but remains faithful to Dent's story, showing his descent into villainy after suffering severe face injuries.

Two-Face is a damaged and broken individual pushed to the edge and more than willing to indulge in his more violent and criminal instincts to punish the world as a whole.

Josh Duhamel does a fine job as Harvey, playing him as a stiff but well-meaning DA who ultimately succumbs to his dark side. Like in most adaptations of the story, Dent is the ultimate representation of who a Batman villain is: a damaged and broken individual pushed to the edge and more than willing to indulge in his more violent and criminal instincts to punish the world as a whole. Acting as both a cautionary tale and an archetype, Two-Face is Batman's constant reminder of just how fallible he is. The Long Halloween does a great job bringing this side of Harvey to life, and Duhamel is up to the challenge.

4 Clayface (Dan Donohue)

'Batman: Caped Crusader' (2024)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader should've been a bigger deal than it was. A classic noir take on the Batman mythos, the series showcases the hero's side as the World's Greatest Detective, allowing villains and supporting figures to claim the spotlight. Among these is Basil Karlo, AKA Clayface (Dan Donahue), a former actor who, ashamed of his face, took on an experimental serum to make it more malleable.

Batman: Caped Crusader's take on Clayface is arguably the best since the character's glory days in the seminal Batman: The Animated Series. Unexpectedly terrifying and menacing, this version of Clayface is the best in the series and a highlight of the character's career. For years, Clayface has been overshadowed, largely because he doesn't really fit with the more grounded take most Batman villains go for today. However, Caped Crusader allows him to finally get the standing ovation he so desperately wants.

3 Carmine Falcone (John Turturro)

'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Carmine "The Roman" Falcone is among Batman's most underappreciated villains. Gotham's version of Vito Corleone, Carmine is the head of the Falcone crime family and controls the scum of the city, from criminals and corrupt cops to drugs and alcohol. His most prominent role in the comics is in the seminal "Long Halloween" story, which has received numerous adaptations in recent years.

In The Batman, Falcone is chillingly played by the ever-reliable yet somehow not Oscar-nominated John Turturro. The actor plays The Roman like the best player in an elaborate chess game that only he is aware of, treating everyone, including Batman, as an unwitting pawn. Turturro is a master of balancing the subtle with the overt, and he takes this approach to Falcone. In his hands, The Roman is larger-than-life without being flamboyant, crafting arguably the best take on the character since his debut on the page.

2 Poison Ivy (Lake Bell)

'Harley Quinn' (2019-Present)

Image via Max

Although Poison Ivy has long been a major player in the comics, her movie adaptations have been fewer and far between. It took years for a show to not only place her in a leading role but also get her personality and powers right. Luckily, Harley Quinn did just that, doing for Poison Ivy what Batman: The Animated Series did for Mr. Freeze.

Voiced by the incredible Lake Bell, Harley Quinn's Poison Ivy is an eco-terrorist with world-domination ambitions. The show does a brilliant job setting her as both a love interest and a fully-fledged character on her own; her chemistry with Cuoco's Harley is endearing but hilarious, but Ivy is as much the star of the show as her girlfriend, especially in later seasons. Brought to acidic life by Bell's ironic touch, Poison Ivy is compelling and engaging without losing an ounce of her villainy. Unlike Harley, Ivy is still very much in the business of evil, and the character is all the better because of it.

1 Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell)

'The Batman' (2022) and 'The Penguin' (2024)

Image via HBO

For years, The Penguin has played second-fiddle to other, flashier Batman villains like Joker and Two-Face. The recent popularity of characters like Harley Quinn has further cemented him in the eyes of many as a second-tier rogue, but nothing could be further from the truth, and Oscar nominee Colin Farrell's take on the character proves it.

After stealing the spotlight on The Batman, Farrell's take on the gentleman of crime takes center stage on a spin-off of his own. Unlike other spin-offs, The Penguin resists the urge to turn Oz into a tragic figure; it humanizes him and provides context for his actions but keeps him firmly grounded in villain territory. Indeed, audiences see Oz betray, manipulate, and use everyone around him, leading to their destruction and his ascent within Gotham's criminal underworld. Farrell is delivering one of the best and most chameleonic performances of his career, finally giving The Penguin the respect he has always deserved.

NEXT: Every Major Live-Action Batman Movie Villain From the 21st Century, Ranked