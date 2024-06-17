Due to Batman being one of the most popular fictional characters of all time, his films have taken over the box office since the first one came out in Batman: The Movie in 1966. These films have introduced some of the Bat's best and most iconic villains to the entire world and made them household names. But what some general audience members may not know is that the films have yet to even scratch the surface of villains that could appear in the live-action Batman movies.

Whether it's the horrifically mutated Man-Bat or the important date-loving Calendar Man, Batman's live-action outings have so much potential to bring groundbreaking stories to the screen through these new villains to challenge Batman in ways that haven't been shown off yet. So why do they keep reverting to using the Joker? Who knows.

10 Calendar Man (Julian Gregory Day)

'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008), 'Batman: The Long Halloween' (2021) & 'Harley Quinn' (2019)

While Calendar Man technically does make a very quick cameo appearance in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, he is not a major character and, obviously, does not face Batman. The cameo is such a nothing role that one could consider Calendar Man not truly being a character in the film. Calendar Man was once introduced as a joke but eventually was portrayed as a disturbing and terrifying man who posed a genuine threat to Batman.

The Batman films, especially a universe like The Batman, could create an incredible serial killer mystery surrounding Calendar Man. With his incredibly unique motives and ways of committing crimes, Calendar Man poses an incredible opportunity to craft a story that has never been seen before in a superhero film.

9 Hush (Thomas Elliot)

'Gotham' (2014), 'Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants' (2016), 'Batwoman' (2019) & 'Batman: Hush' (2019)

Image via DC Comics

Unlike other Batman villains who could appear in a live-action film, Hush is a newer addition to the Batman mythos, having been introduced in 2003. Tommy Elliot is an old childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who ended up being a dark mirror of Bruce. His grudge against the Waynes began when he tried to kill his own parents to inherit their fortune but was stopped by Bruce's father, Thomas. Elliot eventually comes to blame Bruce and targets him in the future.

A great villain not only reflects the protagonist of the story, but a personal connection to the hero can make the villain even more compelling. A villain like Hush has the capability to truly bring the persona of Bruce Wayne into the fold, just as much as Batman. Hush can make Bruce even more compelling and would bring out more of the character's past that audiences have yet to witness.

8 Professor Pyg

'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008), 'Beware the Batman' (2013), 'Gotham' (2014), 'Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay' (2018) & 'Harley Quinn' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Professor Pyg may look goofy on the outside, he's actually one of Batman's most sadistic villains yet. Obsessed with myth of Pygmalion, Professor Pyg kidnaps innocent civilians of Gotham City and brutally takes them apart then transforms them into his own "Dollotrons". It's alluded to that some of his procedures include a form of brain surgery. It's nasty and brutal and makes Pyg someone not to be trifled with.

Pyg is another character that would surprisingly fit well into The Batman film universe. This merciless man would make for an incredible noir villain and really add some horror elements to the plot he's involved in. Pyg doesn't care who he's captured so long as they service his selfish and demented goals and desires for a "perfect world".

7 Hugo Strange

The DCAU, 'The Batman' (2004), 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008), 'Young Justice' (2010), 'Batman: Strange Days' (2014), 'Gotham' (2014), 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017), 'Batman vs. Two Face' (2017) & 'Batman: Gotham by Gaslight' (2018)

Image via Rocksteady studios

Hugo Strange is one of Batman's first villains to actually discover his secret identity. He's an absolute mad psychologist and is one of Batman's first ever villains, even coming before the likes of Joker. Hugo Strange would certainly be a new type of villain that has yet to be seen in a Batman film. Someone who has the potential ability to out-think the world's greatest detective could be terrifying. This could also result in some amazing dialogue between the two.

The mad psychologist is yet another villain who'd make a great fit for The Batman universe. Hugo Strange has found the most success on a storytelling level when he brings out the brains of Batman as a character. Of all the characters that have appeared as villains in the Batman films over the years, none have tested Batman's mind and intelligence as much as Paul Dano's Riddler in The Batman, which is what makes Hugo Strange a great fit to one-up Riddler in the next film.

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning. Expand

6 Mad Hatter (Jervis Tetch)

Numerous Film and Television Projects From 1966-2021

For a character that is so seemingly unknown by the general public (for his role in the Batman mythos, that is), he's made his fair share of appearances in the greater Batman media. While he may look like the character most notably known from Alice in Wonderland, Mad Hatter is actually a neuroscientist who was obsessed with the story from a young age and convinced himself that he was actually the character from the story.

The Mad Hatter commits his many crimes through the use of mind control devices and his unique obsession with all sorts of hats. The Mad Hatter would make a great fit for James Gunn's DCEU and potentially a great villain for the new Batman and Robin in Batman: Brave and the Bold, especially if the great iteration from Batman: The Animated Series is an inspiration.

5 Solomon Grundy (Cyrus Gold)

27 Film and Television Projects From 1979-2024

If James Gunn wants to bring the DCEU into a more supernatural realm for the Batman corner of the universe, Solomon Grundy would be a wonderful addition. As one of DC Comics' resident zombies, Solomon Grundy is immortal and pretty much indestructible since he can be destroyed, but always eventually comes back to his iconic form, but often with a new personality (like seen in his resurrection in Justice League: Unlimited.)

What would make Grundy such a great addition to a film is because he is essentially an immovable object, especially when fighting a character like Batman, as he can trade blows with the likes of Superman and Green Lantern. Grundy is also immune to most magic, Green Lantern ring power and energy attacks. While Batman has managed to beat Grundy before, it's never been some easy task. If Batman and Robin are going to be forced to come together to face anyone in Batman: Brave and the Bold, Grundy would be a great choice.

Justice League Unlimited Release Date July 31, 2004 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Michael Rosenbaum , Carl Lumbly , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre Superhero Seasons 3 Franchise DC Animated Universe Characters By DC Comics Developer Bruce Timm Number of Episodes 39 Network Cartoon Network Expand

4 Red Hood (Jason Todd)

'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010), 'Titans' (2018), 'Batman: Ninja' (2018), 'Lego DC Batman: Family Matters' (2019) & 'Batman: Death in the Family' (2020)

Image via Warner Home Video

Fans of DC, especially Batman fans, have been practically begging for the fan-favorite Jason Todd iteration of Red Hood to make an appearance in the live-action films. What makes Red Hood so compelling to fans (and part of what made Batman: Under the Red Hood such a great film) is that it was one of the first times Batman had truly failed. The death of Jason Todd, Batman's second Robin, was one of the most shocking twists in a Batman plot when it happened in the comics. Of all the people audiences believed would be safe within the Batman cast, Robin was one of them.

What makes a great failure or mistake is when it comes back to haunt the hero who made it. Batman is so commonly known for always finding a way to succeed, but when he fails to save Jason Todd, the writers made sure to make him come back in a way that would haunt Batman forever. Batman: Under the Red Hood is one of the most emotionally charged Batman stories and fans are right when they claim that such an emotional plot would be something that has never been seen in a Batman film before. With Batman: Brave and the Bold introducing Damien Wayne as Robin, it's safe to say that Jason has been dead for quite some time, so now would be the perfect opportunity to introduce him to the film catalog of villains.

Batman: Under the Red Hood There's a mystery afoot in Gotham City, and Batman must go toe-to-toe with a mysterious vigilante, who goes by the name of Red Hood. Subsequently, old wounds reopen and old, once buried memories come into the light. Release Date July 27, 2010 Director Brandon Vietti Cast Bruce Greenwood , Jensen Ackles , John Di Maggio , Neil Patrick Harris Jason Isaacs , Wade Williams Runtime 75 Main Genre Animation Writers judd winick Tagline Dare To Look Beneath The Hood. Website http://warnervideo.com/batmanredhood/ Expand

3 The Court of Owls

'Gotham' (2014), 'Batman vs. Robin' (2015), 'Harley Quinn' (2019) & 'Gotham Knights' (2023)

Image via DC Comics

One of the most influential criminal organizations in the Batman mythos is the Court of Owls. Discovered by Batman quite late in his career, the Court of Owls is an organization that has ruled in Gotham City's underbelly for centuries upon centuries and implemented itself into every corner of Gotham society. They control so much of what happens in the city and reveal an insane backstory to the Wayne family upon Bruce's discovery of it.

With the way the events of The Batman played out, many fans have been led to believe the Court of Owls will be a future villain for the Robert Pattinson franchise, where Bruce seemingly discovered that his father, Thomas Wayne, had an involvement of some sort in Gotham's crime ring. In the Court of Owls story, Bruce discovers that the Wayne family has had agreements and been involved with the Court of Owls since the 19th century. This puts Batman up against not just one villain, but an entire cult of villains who have dozens of assassins known as Talons who have the means to eradicate Batman by themselves.

2 Man-Bat (Dr. Robert Kirkland Langstrom)

16 Movie and Television Appearances From 1992-2023

Image via Warner Bros.

With Batman being a superhero without superpowers, many have pondered the idea of what it would be like if he did have powers and was, therefore, more bat than man. Zoologist Dr. Robert Kirkland Langstrom answers that question with his scientific experiments that turned him into Man-Bat. He is a truly horrifying and deadly creature that has the ability to one-up Batman in almost every physical sense.

One of the best iterations of Man-Bat comes from The Batman television series, where Langstrom is actually an employee of Wayne Enterprises. When Bruce begins to cut his funding, he lies and says he's trying to experiment on bats to cure his niece, who is deaf. He is able to counter Batman's movement with the ability to fly, his fighting abilities with enhanced strength and his stealth with sonar echolocation. Man-Bat is only overpowered by Batman by one of Bruce's greatest strengths: his mind.

1 Clayface (originally Basil Karlo)

19 Movie and Television Appearances From 1977-2024

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

One of the most popular and well-known Batman villains that has yet to appear in the live-action films is Clayface and, with the number of people who have donned the Clayface mantle, it's surprising he hasn't shown up yet. Clayface has super-human strength, speed, stamina and durability to pair with his clay-like body, which allows him to shape into any form he would like to.

Clayface is an almost perfect ploy for Batman's strengths. He completely bests him on a physical level in pretty much every way and has the ability to counter his detective skills thanks to his ability to become whoever he wants to as an exact replica. Easily one of the best versions of the character comes from, again, The Batman, where they built up his character, Ethan Bennett, over the course of the entire first season before subjecting him to his clay-like fate.

The Batman A young vigilante patrols the streets of Gotham City, combating the sinister forces that threaten its peace. Early in his crime-fighting career, he faces off against iconic villains, while also uncovering the darker secrets of the city. As he establishes himself as the guardian of Gotham, he forms key alliances with characters who will become his most trusted allies. Release Date September 11, 2004 Cast rino romano , Alastair Duncan , Ming-Na Wen , Evan Sabara , Danielle Judovits , Kevin Michael Richardson , Tom Kenny , Richard Green Main Genre Animation Seasons 5 Creator(s) Michael Goguen , Duane Capizzi , Bill Finger , Bob Kane

