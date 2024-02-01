Gotham City is home to many terrifying villains and creatures. Like the caped crusader himself, they like to use fear as their weapon, and they don't always need superpowers to do it. While they were unsettling enough in comic form, they become even more horrific when they transcend from the page to the screen.

In fact, with these creepy killers about, it's a real wonder people live in Gotham at all. Whether they're serial killers with disturbing MOs, or mutated individuals with creepy abilities, these villains explore the darkest parts of the human psyche, and dive deep into evil in its purest form, making them nothing if not nightmare fuel.

10 Professor Hugo Strange

First Appearance: Detective Comics #36 (February 1940)

This villain made his live-action debut in Gotham (2014-2019). Honestly, the only thing special about Professor Hugo Strange is his astounding level of intelligence. While many would use their gifts to better the world, Strange decides to do the opposite. Which makes no sense considering he's a psychiatrist. Regardless, his genius-level intellect is kind of creepy at times. He's always one step ahead of his adversaries. Heck, he's even the only villain who's been smart enough to figure out that Batman and Bruce Wayne are one and the same.

It's surprising how much he knows and how elaborate his plans can be. But it also gives the impression that he is some sort of omniscient being, when he's not. Above all, he is cold, calculating, and ruthless, and is motivated by nothing other than power. Perhaps being a psychiatrist wasn't the best line of work for him, because that job typically requires empathy, which he doesn't have. This lack of regard for his patients (or anyone for that matter), along with his ability to analyze and calculate pretty much anything make him deeply unsettling.

9 Man-Bat

First Appearance: Detective Comics #400 (June 1970)

Dr. Kirk Langstrom becomes the Man-Bat after a DNA splicing incident goes terribly wrong. Beginning to develop deafness in his later years, Dr. Langstrom attempts to mix his DNA with that of a bat in order to gain the flying rodent's superior healing. However, this goes awry, and leaves him mutated into a large, bat-like creature. While the villain typically only appears in animated TV shows, his most unique depiction is in 2004's The Batman animated series.

What's truly tragic, aside from terrifying, is that Dr. Langstrom doesn't intend to commit the terrible crimes that Man-Bat does. Man-Bat preys upon the innocents of Gotham like a beast, yet deep down inside, Dr. Langstrom is still there. He is a prisoner in his own body and a slave to his animalistic inhibitions that he has no way of controlling. Aside from his appearance, it's a horrible thing to think about, which is what makes this villain so scary, if not a little sad.

8 Ventriloquist & Scarface

First Appearance: Detective Comics #588 (February 1988)

This might be a bit of an odd villain, but one that gets very creepy when you really think about it. First off, ventriloquist dummies are just freaky in and of themselves for a lot of people. This is likely because they reside in the uncanny valley, i.e. they appear human, but also clearly aren't. Now the Ventriloquist controlling the dummy, who lovingly names it Scarface, is a rather unassuming fellow... or so it seems.

One of the main things about his character is that it's never quite clear whether Scarface's violent ideas and lust for chaos are an alter-ego of the Ventriloquist made manifest or if the puppet has a mind of its own. And it's rather hard to decide which one of those options is worse. This ambiguity touches upon some parts of human psychology best left unexplored and even delves into the paranormal a little bit. No matter what the real answer is, it's disturbing.

7 Clayface

First Appearance: Detective Comics #40 (June 1940)

Clayface is a villain who has the ability to change his shape and appearance as if he were made of clay, hence the name. While some versions of the character see him as a willing participant in crime, others see him as a tragic villain, who never wanted this kind of life. While he has a ridiculous name and isn't too frightening in his standard form, it's his abilities that are unsettling.

Think about it: he can change into anyone at will. He could walk right past you and you wouldn't even know it unless you touched his shoulder and realized it felt more like wet clay than human skin. Furthermore, conventional weapons aren't enough to take him down, because he's basically immune to all of them since he's made of clay. The fear factor here comes from the fact that he can be anywhere or anyone at any time, and that even if he is discovered, there's not a lot you can do about it.

6 Hush

First Appearance: Batman #609 (January 2003)

Hush, formerly Dr. Thomas Elliott, is a plastic surgeon with a burning hatred for the Wayne family. He is part-time plastic surgeon and part-time serial killer. He often abducts and kills innocent people so that he can use part of their face to construct one for himself. He uses this to either steal other people's identities, or just for the heck of it. So far, his only live-action appearance is in the well-received TV series, Batwoman (2019-2022).

His bandaged head gives him the appearance of a mummy, which is decently creepy. But his obsession with the face and with collecting the faces of others is enough to make anyone's skin crawl. It's also scary to know that Hush was once a very good friend of Batman's before a mishap led him to despise every fibre of Bruce Wayne's being. His intense hatred, his twisted methods and motives make him a terrifying force to be reckoned with.

5 Scarecrow

First Appearance: World's Finest Comics #3 (September 1941)

Scarecrow is someone who, like Batman, prefers using fear as his primary weapon. Also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane, he develops a special toxin that causes his victims to hallucinate. But these are no ordinary hallucinations--they make ordinary things seem scarier than they actually are. Of course, he's got a creepy mask to match.

This toxin can be dispersed either through injection or by gas, making it versatile and nearly inescapable if you are affected by it. Whereas Batman can only rely on his own personal appearance and skill to make his enemies afraid of him, Scarecrow uses the human psyche. Cillian Murphy played the villain in Batman Begins, which also happened to be Scarecrow's live-action debut. In the film, he also uses the same fear-based techniques, which make him very disturbing.

4 Victor Zsasz

First Appearance: Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 (June 1992)

Victor Zsasz is a serial killer who preys upon people for no other reason other than he enjoys the feel of it. Specifically, of how stabbing someone feels. He loves watching his victims suffer, and keeps a literal tally on his skin indicating how many people he has killed. And make no mistake--there are a lot of them.

Sometimes it appears he knows what he's doing is wrong, but other times he believes what he is doing is good. He sees the death of his victims as liberating them from their bodily prisons. He seems to think that just because he hates existing, everyone else must too, and that they'd be grateful to be killed by him. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. But this twisted idea of reality and his obsession with death and gore make him nothing short of terrifying.

3 Jane Doe

First Appearance: Arkham Asylum: Living Hell #1 (July 2003)

Jane Doe is sort of a combination of Clayface and Hush. She has Hush's ability to construct and change faces in order to steal other people's identities, and she's also a serial killer. Like Clayface, she can pretty much be anyone she wants. However, she likes to toy with her victims before preying upon them. What she'll typically do is get to know her victims over a long period of time. She'll learn their routines, speech patterns, family members, name of their childhood pet, you name it.

Then, when she strikes, she effectively replaces the person. And a lot of times, her disguise is so perfect that those close to the victims can barely tell that anything is wrong. This allows her to strike again and again. Whereas Clayface's facade is only skin-deep, Jane Doe's goes right down to the bone. Everything about her appears exactly the same as the people she preys upon. How would you feel if you found out someone close to you had been replaced by a perfect impostor, who had been masquerading as them for an extended period of time? You'd probably question everything you've ever known. And that is precisely what makes her so disturbing.

2 Professor Pyg

First Appearance: Batman & Robin #1 (August 2009)

Professor Pyg is another serial killer with a twisted motive. Unlike Zsasz, Pyg doesn't actually think he's doing anything wrong. Pyg's idea behind the killings is that his victims are imperfect, and don't fit his standards of beauty. Like Hush, he is a plastic surgeon, and his way of beauty is a little bit different. What he typically will do is experiment on his victims, performing shoddy plastic surgery without anesthetic, which often leaves his victims deceased.

If they survive, however, they are turned into mindless living dolls who carry out Pyg's bidding. What's super creepy is that Pyg, in some iterations of the character, enjoys listening to ghastly opera music whilst carving people up. It's enough to give anyone the jitters. He also sees his dead victims as failed experiments, not even as people. Oh, and the freaky-deaky pig mask certainly doesn't help him seem more friendly.

1 The Joker

First Appearance: Batman #1 (April 1940)

The Joker is the most famous of Batman's adversaries, and is one who many consider to be the bat's arch-nemesis. Why? Because he's unpredictably violent, strangely intelligent, and has zero regard for human life. He's responsible for pulling the most extravagant and deadly stunts across Gotham, which always go for maximum damage. He and the bat have been duking it out for over eighty years now, and each time it seems like Joker can't do anything more outrageous, he one-ups himself.

All of his various film or TV incarnations are special in their own right, but among the best are Mark Hamill's classic voice work in the somewhat-underrated yet iconic Batman: The Animated Series, or the live action film performances of Jack Nicholson (Batman), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), or Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). As the years have gone by, each iteration of the clown prince of crime makes it very clear that he is not somebody you would want to be alone in a room with under any circumstances. This is what makes him the scariest Batman villain ever, if not one of the scariest villains ever, period.

