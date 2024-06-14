Since he was first created in 1939, Batman has been one of the most popular and influential fictional characters in entertainment. Everybody knows who Batman is at this point, and he is pretty much everywhere, receiving multiple movie and television adaptations. In the ever-rewarding animated realm, Batman has had some incredible voice actors who have helped bring him to life over the years.

While there are around 26 main Batman actors who starred in full films or television shows, some stand out among the rest as the best of the best. With how many different projects Batman has starred in and the number of variations of the character, it's bound to be difficult to bring a whole new take to the character while still managing to keep the heart and spirit there, keeping him identifiable as Batman. However, these voice performers respected the character's essence while still adding a personal touch.

10 Roger Craig Smith

'Superman: Red Son' (2020), 'Batman Ninja' (2018) & 'Batman Unlimited' Film Series

When Roger Craig Smith initially walked into the Batman role to portray a younger version of Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins, people were on the edge of their seats to see if he would pull off such a feat. Smith actually ended up doing a wonderful job and has become a fan favorite for some as he's strayed away from what came before and defined a unique take on the Caped Crusader.

Roger Craig Smith is also known for playing many modern animated versions of Captain America and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Following his initial success, Smith played Batman in some other animated films, his most recent work being Superman: Red Son, where he portrays a Batman who hails from Russia. Smith is also known for playing many modern animated versions of Captain America and Sonic the Hedgehog and comparing his performance in the three roles shows the range he has. Whether he's playing a fast hedgehog, a super soldier, or the world's greatest detective, Smith's talent is always shining through his performances.

9 Rino Romano

'The Batman' (2004) & 'Batman vs. Dracula' (2005)

Robert Pattinson's The Batman isn't the first project of that name that features a younger version of the iconic hero. In 2004, Warner Bros. took a newer direction with Batman after years of portraying an older hero, taking him back to his first few years; thus, The Batman was born. A younger Batman also meant bringing in someone who could both bring a younger voice to him while still maintaining that classic Batman sound, and, thanks to Rino Romano, they got exactly what they were looking for.

The Batman is an underrated fan-favorite series among the fanbase and for a good reason. Based on past work, Romano is not who one would immediately think of when casting for Batman, but he came in and surprised everyone. Romano is also the only Batman to face off against one of the most famous bat creatures in fiction when he got a solo film, Batman vs. Dracula. A truly inspired choice to voice the character, Romano is a sleeper hit and not one to be pushed aside when considering the best of the best.

8 Troy Baker

'Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2019)

Prolific voice actor Troy Baker has primarily portrayed the Caped Crusader in his video game catalog, but he hopped into the role when Batman had a crossover with the heroes in a half shell. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features a team-up no one asked for but everyone discovered they needed. Baker brings out a Batman performance that feels like it could be an alternate iteration of Conroy's Caped Crusader from Batman: The Animated Series while still having his own identity.

Baker also happens to be one of the very few voice actors who portrayed both Batman and his arch nemesis, the Joker, in the same project. This remarkable versatility further goes to show Baker's truly raw talent and range as a voice actor and proves just how dedicated he is to the iconic roles he portrays.

7 William Baldwin

'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths' (2010)

When an actor decides they're going to bring raspiness to their adaption of the character of Batman, they walk a very fine line between too much and not enough. When Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths came out and debuted William Baldwin as the next animated adaption of the Dark Knight, he walked that fine line like a professional tightrope walker.

William Baldwin is another inspired choice to play the world's greatest detective.

Between each scene, Baldwin decides how far he'll lean on either side of the tightrope based on where Batman is in the plot at that time. This choice makes said level of raspiness reflect the character's emotional or physical state at the time, resulting in a performance that feels layered and makes the bat-like member of the Justice League one of the most compelling characters in the film (and not just because DC clearly favors Mr. Wayne). Baldwin is another inspired choice to play the world's greatest detective, a pleasant surprise for fans accustomed to the hero sounding a certain way.

6 Anthony Ruivivar

'Beware the Batman' (2013)

It's well-known among dedicated Batman fans that Beware the Batman was a criminally underrated superhero show that never got the attention it deserved. The same thought, unfortunately, also applies to the man who brought Batman to life in this CGI animated series: Anthony Ruivivar.

Ruivivar brings the typical lower-toned Batman voice that many voice actors before and after him would go for due to its popularity among the fans. Taking this typical voice type, Ruvivar delivers it in a colder, sharper and almost robotic manner. It greatly contrasts his performance as Bruce Wayne without changing the voice tone too much, so it doesn't feel like Bruce as a character is trying too hard when in the Batman cowl. The difference between his human-like Bruce Wayne and the emotionless Batman makes the character have an even greater divide between both personas, which is one of the best parts about Batman as a character.

5 Will Arnett

The LEGO Franchise

Surprisingly, one of the best characters to come out of The LEGO Movie, of all things, was LEGO Batman. The character gained so much popularity that he got a solo film, The LEGO Batman Movie, one of the highest-rated Batman ever. While the character is written hilariously, a huge part of his appeal is the wonderful performance from the incredible Will Arnett.

Many agree that although he plays a satirical version of the character, Arnett has everything it takes to bring forth a great, more serious version of Batman. Yet, for the version he does play, he brings a performance that quite literally helps define the character. Arnett borrows so much from every single past major Batman actor and uses it to create an incredible amalgamation of all that was. Arnett conveys his lines in a way that only his comedic timing and delivery could, and he has many of the best quotes in any Batman movie.

4 Jason O'Mara

The DC Animated Movie Universe

When the DC Animated Movie Universe launched in 2014 with Justice League: War, audiences absolutely fell in love with their newest iteration of Batman. Jason O'Mara was tasked with bringing what essentially was the New 52 universe version of Batman from the comic books and did so with flying colors. He would go on to play Batman in the DC Animated Movie Universe from 2014 all the way to its finale, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, in 2020. This makes his tenure as Batman an impressive 6 years.

Due to his long time in the chair as Batman, O'Mara really got time to develop and settle into his armored boots until he had his variation of Batman pretty much perfected. O'Mara crafted a wonderful modern Batman voice that many fans continue to miss to this day. He got to journey with Batman from the forming of the Justice League all the way to the destruction of his universe, developing a unique style that defined much of the character's presence throughout the 2010s.

3 Peter Weller

The 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns' Duology

Although Peter Weller only played Batman once, he made quite a mark on audiences everywhere. When DC decided to adapt one of the most critically renowned comic book stories of all time, everyone waited with bated breath to hear who would bring the elder caped crusader to life for the first time. Weller then stepped into his boots and blew everyone away.

Weller's voice commands such a presence on screen that both the characters and the audience themselves can't help but have their eyes locked on Batman. Weller holds such power over every scene, immediately selling an older and more gruff Batman while still maintaining a sense of mystery. There's something so mesmerizing about Weller's portrayal that stuns the audience and keeps everyone frozen, unable to look away. Batman feels more threatening and powerful here than he does in most other projects.

2 Bruce Greenwood

'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010), 'Young Justice' (2010) & 'Batman: Death in the Family' (2020)

Batman: Under the Red Hood is easily one of the best Batman films of all time, and a major part of that comes from Bruce Greenwood's performance. Greenwood and Jensen Ackles as Red Hood were perfect together, bringing the characters' infamously complicated relationship to electrifying life. Greenwood also does a phenomenal job at implementing the betrayal and pain Batman feels throughout the story into his hardened exterior, and it wonderfully layers both his performance in the character.

Greenwood also appears as Batman in Young Justice. The Caped Crusader isn't given much screen time in that series, but he still injects Batman with a great kind of complexity that remains separate from Under the Red Hood. The version of Batman in Young Justice is the type of man who can be calm and borderline comforting when talking to Superman about Superboy's existence, yet incredibly cold and calculating when devising a plan that includes lying to their comrades and staging fake events for the public eye. Greenwood is a brilliant Batman, understanding the importance of stoicism and controlled intensity needed to bring the character to life.

1 Kevin Conroy

About 31 Appearances from 1992-2024

As if any other Batman voice actor could be considered the best. The late and legendary Kevin Conroy has become synonymous with Batman in the mediums of animation, video games and more. His performance in Batman: The Animated Series garnered so much praise that when one thinks of the voice of Batman, there's a 99% chance that they think of Conroy in one of his countless appearances.

There may never be anyone who captures the voice of Batman better than Conroy. So many performers have attempted to capture what the late performer did, but none could ever succeed. Conroy's performances helped define Batman for a new generation. He introduced an entire generation of children to the character in his work throughout the DC Animated Universe, giving people the ability to become Batman in the Batman: Arkham City franchise and remaining the definitive voice of the Bat even after his untimely passing on November 10, 2022. While Conroy may be physically gone, his legacy will forever live on in the character he helped immortalize.

