Like many in the Detective Comics pantheon of superheroes, Batman keeps his true identity a secret. To protect his friends and family and to exist as more a symbol of justice than a mortal man, it's kept under wraps that beneath the cowl is billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. This is common knowledge for even those who know nothing about comics or the superhero genre, but how he does it is a different story. There's the suit, of course. Ever since its creation, it has been designed to conceal everything except the mouth and chin, the cowl and cape being a classic silhouette. However, anyone can dress up as Batman. To become Batman is a complete physical commitment. Similar to Clark Kent's metamorphosis into Superman, the thing that sells it is Bruce's difference in general bearing, from his posture to his personality, and most importantly of all, his voice.

Everyone knows how Batman's voice generally sounds: a deep growl, brooding, intimidating yet also authoritative. A lot of actors in film, television, animation, and video games have attempted to master this voice. Some are so good they can send shivers down your spine. Some are too funny to take seriously. To make the perfect Batman voice is a balancing act, not just a balance between Batman and Bruce Wayne, but of The Dark Knight and the Caped Crusader.

The Many Voices Of Batman

It's rare that Batman's voice is changed manually through a voice-modulating gadget. This is strange, considering how much he relies on his vehicles and utility belt to fight crime. The only time an audience has heard a technologically altered voice is Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It's logical, but if that technology fails, then the jig is up, so while he has several tricks and traps hidden in his cowl, the voice is usually all him.

The sound of Batman is somewhat diverse from actor to actor, but there was one dramatic change after the more authoritative crystal clarity of Lewis Wilson, Robert Lowrey, and, most significantly, Adam West. This came in the form of Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's dark retelling of the Batman mythos. While not as over-the-top as later versions, his sinister, hushed tones set the stage for Batmans to come. Val Kilmer went in that same direction, though lightening it up for Batman Forever, and George Clooney went back to classic Batman for Batman and Robin. Then, after many years without Batman on the big screen, we got Christian Bale for The Dark Knight Trilogy. What started as a grizzlier version of Keaton's voice exploded into one that is parodied by everyone, going so serious and dark that it backflipped into being hilarious. It sounded different from Bruce Wayne's voice, sure, but at what cost?

The Careful Balancing Act Of The Batman Voice, And How Kevin Conroy Nailed It

Since then, we've hit a wall, a dark, gritty, broody wall. The line between Bruce Wayne and Batman blurs, as Robert Pattinson didn't really differentiate the two voices in The Batman (2022), nor did Affleck. The careful balancing act is more of a lost art. Batman's primary objective is striking fear into the hearts of Gotham's criminals, but he should also have the capacity to save people without terrifying them. This is meant to be a balance between The Dark Knight and The Caped Crusader. Yes, he's a badass loner vigilante, but he is also a hero, and that's the part that's not exactly neglected but certainly waylaid in certain adaptations. Most importantly, there should be a clear difference between his identities. If Bruce Wayne is going to be as broody and miserable as Batman, what's the point of hiding his voice?

To say that Kevin Conroy was and always will be the best Batman is a cold take, but it is so because it's right. Not that there aren't other great options, especially in animation. Will Arnett does a great parody of the modern idea of Batman in The Lego Batman Movie, Rino Romano modernizes the voice really well in The Batman (2004-2008), and this writer's personal second favorite is Diedrich Bader in Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Harley Quinn, which is like a fun blend of West and Keaton. Even still, there's nothing quite like Conroy's performances as Batman over the decades. Yes, his voice is very deep and booming, but the magic of it is the diversity with which he uses it. He had this deadpan comedic snark when playing against other members of The Justice League, a fatherly comfort to his Robins, and he was even this sort of bumbling rich himbo when he was playing Bruce Wayne. Most of all, he was more than a Dark Knight or The Caped Crusader. He was vengeance, he was the night, he was Batman.

