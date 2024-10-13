The larger Batman universe has been getting a lot of love lately with the recent release of Joker: Folie à Deux and the ongoing limited series The Penguin. The latter of which is a continuation of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This is all part of the DC hero's massive 85th anniversary, and with that comes a whole Batcave of new merchandise. Leading the charge has been McFarlane Toys with their ever-growing line of DC Multiverse figures. However, the popular toy company also has an expansive set of DC resin statues. Now, Ben Affleck’s Batman has joined the ranks of the premiere line.

McFarlane Toys announced earlier this week that Affleck’s Dark Knight, based on the actor’s appearance in 2016’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, would be the next character to join their 1:6 scale DC Direct Resin Statue line. The bulky figure sits on a base that features the now-recognizable BvS logo of the Man of Steel’s emblem embedded in Zack Snyder’s fat Bat-Symbol. The first Bat-Suit in the “Snyderverse” was based on Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. That story featured a middle-aged Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement and BvS took elements of that, with Affleck's version being a seasoned Batman who sort of lost his way in the shadows. McFarlane captures that bleaker tone and then some. The figure can also be seen holding a grapple gun and the cape appears to be posable. This resin statue is going up for pre-order on Friday, October 18th at select retailers. It joins McFarlane’s DC Multiverse “Batfleck” BvS action figure that was released earlier this year.

The Dark Side of the DC Universe

Close

While DC fans are currently in a waiting period as James Gunn’s Superman is set to theatrically kick off the new DCU next summer, it's a good time to look back at the untapped potential of the Snyderverse. The director's version of the universe was a lot darker overall and more real-world-feeling than most mainstream moviegoers were used to at the time with characters like Superman. 2013’s Man of Steel was a divisive film because of that, but it was BvS that doubled down on the bleaker tone and changed the course of DCEU at the time. Introducing Batman into Snyder's world was a no-brainer, and Affleck’s version of the character is still one of the most praised aspects of it. The actor perfectly brought out the tortured side of the character, but having both a “darker” Superman and Batman seemed counterintuitive to fans.

BvS acted like a politically charged action-thriller that asked some pretty deep questions about humanity's self-worth in a universe where a Superman exists. How it expanded upon the themes set up in Man of Steel was quite satisfying, too. It's a film that has started to gain a cult following, but the bloated runtime, muted visuals, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, and the inclusion of Doomsday are still tough pills to swallow for fans almost a decade later. Even though it was a profitable film for DC, its lower- than-expected box office caused the company to shift course in future installments, being the first nail in the coffin for continuity. The universe officially ended with last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Affleck’s last appearance as Batman in The Flash earlier that summer.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the DCEU, including Zack Snyder's Justice League. The trailer can be viewed below. While the continuity ended prematurely, companies like McFarlane Toys are keeping the legacy of the DCEU alive.