The rivalry between Batman and the Joker has spanned decades, especially since they're two of the most iconic characters in DC Comics' history. Over the years, actors ranging from Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill to Christian Bale and Heath Ledger have brought Batman and the Joker to life...but only one actor has portrayed both of them, and in the same project to boot! That project is Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which takes its cues from the crossover comic of the same name by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II and sends the Heroes in a Half-Shell to Gotham, where they cross paths with the Dark Knight. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sees Troy Baker pulling double duty as Batman and the Joker, making for a unique acting challenge.

Troy Baker Makes the Joker and Batman Two Distinct Characters

Most of Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is dedicated to Batman and the Turtles joining forces to stop Ra's al Ghul (Kas Anvar) and the Shredder (Andrew Kishino) from showering Gotham with a deadly mixture of the Joker's toxin and the mutagen that gave the Turtles their "mutant" status. In the process, they end up infiltrating Arkham Asylum and coming face to face with the Joker, leading to Troy Baker showing off his voice work. His performance as Batman features a gravelly, stern voice, while his Joker is a giggling psychopath (and it's very clear that Baker has taken notes from Mark Hamill's performance in Batman: The Animated Series.)

This leads to one of the more disturbing scenes of the film: Joker, having tested the mutagen mixture on himself and the other inmates at Arkham Asylum, injects Batman with the mix and turns him into a massive bat monster. Not only is it disturbing to see Batman as a snarling creature who tries to kill the Turtles, but Baker fully sells the transformation with a series of guttural growls that are far from the hard-edged performance he did in previous scenes. Joker also undergoes a transformation into a king cobra, and Baker underlines his words with a sibilant hiss, reminding viewers just how deadly the Clown Prince of Crime can be.

Troy Baker Voiced Batman and the Joker in Two Different Video Games

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles isn't the first time Troy Baker has lent his voice-acting chops to a Batman-themed project. He was part of two different Batman video games, and voiced a different character in each. For Batman: Arkham Origins, he voiced the Joker, and for Batman: The Telltale Series, he voiced Batman. Both games feature a Batman in his early years, and both feature a major twist that's affected by Baker's acting. In Arkham Origins, it's revealed that the Joker is impersonating crime lord Black Mask and has set a series of events into motion to force Batman into becoming a killer. In Batman: The Telltale Series, Bruce Wayne learns that his father, Thomas, was part of a massive criminal conspiracy. Both bring out the best in Baker; in Arkham Origins his Black Mask portrayal suddenly dissolves into a fit of giggles when he reveals himself, and Telltale shows a Bruce Wayne who's hurt, confused, and angry by his father's actions.

'Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Is a Blast To Watch

Besides the amazing voice work of Troy Baker, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is worth watching because of the way it doesn't shy away from the events of its title. While the "vs" part is limited to a single fight early in the film, it's fun to watch Batman and the Turtles interact. Each one has a different dynamic with the Dark Knight; Leonardo respects him, while Raphael is annoyed by him, for example. That same dynamic extends to the Turtles' interactions with Batgirl (Rachel Bloom) and Robin (Ben Giroux), along with Shredder and Ra's al Ghul proving to be a deadly duo.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles even has some intense fights courtesy of director Jake Castorena. The opening where Batman and Shredder duke it out will have eyes glued to the scene for the level of detail that's put into the fight. Castorena has continued to bring his signature flair to other superhero projects, most notably X-Men '97. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles deserves to be seen, both for the work that Troy Baker put into his Batman and Joker performances and for how it manages to capture a unique dynamic between Batman and the Turtles. Plus, it has Batman saying "It's pizza time," so, what's not to love?

