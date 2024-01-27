The Big Picture Funko has released new chocolate-covered Valentine's Day Pops featuring Batman and Wonder Woman.

Funko is also adding Batman: The Animated Series to the celebration with a Pocket Pops four-pack.

The Valentine's Day Funko Pops can be purchased on the company's website.

With Valentine’s Day right around the dreaded corner, Funko has once again been cheering up fans with their latest batch of pink holiday Pops. This year has come with a new candy twist as most of their heart-filled figures have been covered in chocolate. Now the company has unveiled their latest lovely designs for the DC Universe, which include two parts of the brand’s iconic Trinity, Batman and Wonder Woman.

The two Pops are styled to make them look like the two Justice League members are made out of milk chocolate. Wonder Woman's suit and eyes have the added touch of white chocolate, while The Dark Knight still has his pink candy wrapper covering his body. Both heroes have bites taken out of them which is sure to bring back memories for fans of eating Valentine’s chocolate.

However, if that’s not enough DC goodness for collectors, Funko is also releasing a Pocket Pops four-pack for Batman: The Animated Series. This features Batman, Catwoman, The Joker and Harley Quinn. The Caped Crusader, The Clown Prince of Crime, and Harley still have part of their wrappers on, while Catwoman is accented with white chocolate. These new additions join Marvel and Star Wars in Funko’s chocolate Valentine’s Day series.

Batman and Wonder Woman’s Cinematic Future

While the DCEU officially came to a close last year with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DCU is about to be reborn with James Gunn’s take on the classic comic brand starting in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. This means we're getting a whole new version of DC’s Trinity. It has not been revealed who will play Batman or Wonder Woman yet, but we know their worlds will be deeply involved. The Dark Knight’s defense of Gotham will continue in The Brave and the Bold, which will see an older version of the character mentoring his son, Damian Wayne, aka Robin.

Wonder Woman, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. It has been announced that there will be a new series focused on the heroine’s home island of Themyscira. However, there is no word on if the character will be in the series. There was a Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot in development, but after the lukewarm reception of Wonder Woman 1984 and Gunn taking over the universe, that has since been taken off the table. In the months heading into Superman: Legacy’s release, that’ll see David Corenswet putting on the red and blue suit, we’re sure to hear more information on both character’s projects. Also, separate from the new DCU, DC elseworld stories are still going strong with Joker: Folie à Deux and The Batman Part II releasing this year and 2025 respectively.

Where Can You Stream the DCEU?

Most of DC’s expansive back catalog can be streamed on Max, but recently the DCEU, which includes films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, has been added to Netflix. Before you start your next DC-themed binge-watch, you can buy your Batman and Wonder Woman Valentine’s Day Funko Pops on their website. They can be previewed below.