A new trailer for Battle For Saipan, which takes a close look at one fateful rescue mission in the Pacific Theater during World War II. The trailer gives us an intense look into the epic new action film which will be released this November.

Casper Van Dien, who previously starred in Alita: Battle Angel, and Louis Mandylor, of the explosive action film Rambo: Last Blood, star in this World War II epic film. The film will tell the story of a US Army hospital located on the island of Saipan. When the hospital is overrun by Japanese forces on July 7, 1944, Van Dien, who plays a lone medic, will have to fight his hardest to lead a band of wounded warriors to safety.

The trailer starts with footage of soldiers walking through a wooded area, they move quietly and slowly until the leader hears an unfamiliar rustling. The screen cuts to black. And then the ambush begins. It soon becomes clear that the Japanese military is getting ready to launch an attack on the medical center on the island. Hearing the news, the soldiers, both wounded and not, begin to prepare for the incoming battle. As to the result, well you will just have to catch the film when it is released later this month.

The film is led by action legend Van Dien, who is perhaps best known for his work on the action satire Starship Troopers and its sequels. He is joined by fellow action star Mandylor and Jeff Fahey. The film is written and directed by Brandon Slagle. Battle For Saipan is executive produced by William V. Bromiley, Shanan Becker, Jonathan Saba, Ness Saban, Joseph Lanius, Ryan Puliz, Danny Carmona, Randall J. Bacon, Anselmo Martini, Carolina Brasil, and Jordan Dykstra. Battle For Saipan comes from Saban Films and Hillin Entertainment.

Battle For Saipan is set to be released to select theaters on November 24, 2022 before becoming available on digital and on-demand starting November 29, 2022. Until then, you can catch the trailer for the film below.