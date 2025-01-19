The history of the World War II battlefront is rarely told from the perspective of female combatants, yet there were female soldiers who fought as fiercely as their male counterparts. One such soldier is the subject of Sergey Mokritskiy's 2015 biographical war film Battle for Sevastopol. The soldier Lyudmila Pavlichenko has a story surely befitting of history books—literally. She was at university when she was forced to drop out because of the impending war, going on to defy expectations at the time. She went against advice from those close to her who held the notion that war was a man's affair, and together with like-minded females who were ready to spill their blood for their motherland, they enrolled. Lyudmila Pavlichenko's unique contribution to World War II saw her become the deadliest female sniper in history, with a confirmed body count of 309 enemy combatants.

Battle for Sevastopol is a tale about her deadly exploits that earned her iconic status as well as exploring her life away from the rifle. Played by Russian actress Yulia Peresild—who takes on the legendary woman's duality of a celebrated marksman and a woman with personal struggles—the film depicts the horrors Lyudmila Pavlichenko experienced alongside her comrades on the battlefield as they defended their land from Nazi occupation and the complexities of her relationships, marked in quiet moments that delve into her psyche, painting her portrait as a woman whose skill was matched by the burdens she carried.

'Battle for Sevastopol' Tells the Tale of Lyudmila Pavlichenko's Heroics

Battle for Sevastopol recounts the life of Lyudmila Pavlichenko with a dedication to accuracy, presenting a nuanced portrayal of a heroic soldier who lived an ordinary life of triumphs and lows. The movie opens in the post-World War II Soviet Union, with former U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt (Joan Blackham) visiting on a diplomatic mission for an event that she momentarily puts aside to check on her friend Lyudmila Pavlichenko. The film then transports us back to 1942, when Eleanor first met Lyudmila, who was part of a visiting international students' consortium to the U.S. In between the events of these two scenes, which are continued and form the film's last two scenes, Battle of Sevastopol follows Lyudmila's journey through her recruitment to the army, her personal relationships, and her battlefield conquests and losses.

The film is set against the backdrop of Hitler's attack and eventual capture of Sevastopol, with the narrative shifting between the deadly warzone, Lyudmila's family home, her ill-fated romance, and her political relationships. On the frontline, Battle of Sevastopol focuses on the intense battle that Lyudmila and her comrades wage in defense of their country, with special attention to her contribution to the resistance. Like a documentary, the camera documents her killings, her excitement about them, and the toll the war takes on her—the sorrows she feels when she loses those close to her, particularly her fleeting boyfriends, and her struggle with PTSD. Slow-paced for the first hour as it establishes Lyudmila's backstory and training, the film picks up momentum in the second with handsome combat sequences and Lyudmila's engaging encounters, including an in-depth look into her interactions with the First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Her star-crossed romance forms the emotional core of the film.

'Battle For Sevastopol' Faces Gender Stereotypes Head-On

Battle of Sevastopol takes a deep dive into the gender stereotyping of World War II. By telling Lyudmila Pavlichenko's story, it puts into the spotlight the role women played in the war as combatants. Through Lyudmila's character, the film