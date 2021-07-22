Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have tapped F9 screenwriter Daniel Casey to help reboot Battle of the Planets. Casey, who also wrote the screenplay for 10 Cloverfield Lane, is currently working with AGBO and the Russo Brothers to develop the foundation of a Battle of the Planets cinematic universe, leading creative development for the franchise’s expansion.

Casey is set to write the screenplay for the feature film that will kick off the Battle of the Planets universe, which will extend across multiple types of media. The franchise will be produced in conjunction with Tatsunoko Productions, the creators of the original, iconic anime series, to create concepts that will explore and expand the franchise in-depth.

Originally adapted from the Japanese anime Science Ninja Team Gatchaman, Battle of the Planets was the most successful anime in the United States during the 1970s, airing on over one hundred network affiliate channels by the end of the decade. Mostly faithful to the spirit of the Japanese series, Battle of the Planets followed five teens collectively known as G-Force, tasked with protecting Earth from space attacks, including those from the evil masked villain known as Zoltar. (No, not the one that turned a small child into Tom Hanks.)

Having first announced the franchise at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the Russo Brothers released a statement on their work with Casey and the further development of Battle of the Planets:

“We are thrilled to be working with a collaborator of Dan’s caliber on this beloved property. His passion, attention to detail, and thirst for innovation will no doubt delight fans of the IP while making a thoughtful introduction for newcomers. He is pioneer at heart and the perfect partner as we set out to lay the foundation of a universe which will engage audiences on a meaningful level and across the media landscape.”

Casey’s announcement as screenwriter for Battle of the Planets comes fresh off his success of having the pandemic’s highest-grossing Hollywood film, with F9 bringing in nearly $600 million worldwide. Nothing else is known about the feature film or the franchise as of yet, but audiences can currently stream the original anime on Discovery+.

