One of the most essential jobs for a manga editor is to keep the series going and capitalize on its success, which is why fans see so much long-running anime. Among the longest-running series would be shōnen anime, which is essentially the teenager demographic. However, it has become more of a genre and home to some of the most popular anime, including Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

With shōnen being the most popular genre, it has amassed much long-running anime, which are also some of the most recognized. This list will only examine anime with over 100 episodes and rank which ones are better. The most essential elements of a shōnen anime are the overall quality, animation, action, and enjoyability. These factors will determine which action-packed thrill ride is the best and the king of all anime.

10 'My Hero Academia' (2016)

Original Creator: Kohei Horikoshi

With the manga ending in August 2024 with mixed reviews and the anime soon to follow, My Hero Academia established itself as one of the most popular anime of the past decade. Following an ambitious Deku, he struggles to make a difference in the world without any powers. However, after gaining the power of the world's strongest hero, he can finally aim to be the greatest hero as he attends a school for the super-powered.

Despite Deku being annoying at times, the anime is good enough to make up for some faulty characters. The first three seasons of My Hero Academia provided fans with a fresh and entertaining series with stellar animation, great fights, and fun arcs. While the fourth and fifth seasons were a bit of a letdown, season six reinvigorated the anime, kicking off the final saga and a large-scale war between the greatest powers in the world. Overall, My Hero Academia isn't without its low points, but it defines a battle shōnen, focusing on fights, a solid story, and many wasted side characters.

9 'Fairy Tail' (2009)

Original Creator: Hiro Mashima

Rivaling the most popular anime in the 2010s, Fairy Tail is one of the biggest anime not produced by Shōnen Jump. The anime follows a wizard guild in the fantasy world of Earth Land as they take on multiple jobs and see where that takes them. Natsu and Lucy travel around the globe with Gray, Erza, Wendy, and Happy, fighting dark guilds, dragons, and other enemies who threaten the balance of the magical world.

Fairy Tail is one of the most polarizing anime out there, with massive amounts of love and hate, which is why it lands near the bottom of this list. Many fans critique its overuse of fanservice and the power of friendship, which bog down many good moments. However, no anime does an adventure like Fairy Tail, as it delivers unique worldbuilding, fascinating characters and dynamics, new magic and phenomenal arcs. The best part of the anime is the emotional moments that can get fans crying, hyped, and excited through its expert storytelling and music. With Fairy Tail returning in 2024, fans can expect even more heartwarming and hyped moments.

8 'Bleach' (2004)

Original Creator: Tite Kubo

With Bleach's recent resurgence after being canceled in 2012, the anime has been better than ever, finally adapting the final arc fans have wanted for so long. Ichigo Kurosaki is an average high school student, except he can see and talk with ghosts, an ability that gets him involved with Rukia, a soul reaper. After gaining her powers, Ichigo battles deadly spirits and enemies, trying to destroy the world.

Being one of the longest anime, Bleach is also one of the best. The story might just be okay, but the anime delivers some of the best action of any show. Boasting incredible fights, hyped transformations, and thrilling arcs, Bleach is a bonafide shōnen. The anime's return brought more than just a new story; it also got some of the best animation fans have ever seen, rivaling even Jujutsu Kaisen. Bleach always puts the action first, which means the story and characters are lacking, but the intense fights more than make up for it.

7 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989)

Original Creator: Akira Toriyama

Inspiring most of the anime on this list and the original long-running shōnen, there is no way Dragon Ball Z wouldn't be on this list. Following the innocent yet powerful Goku, the anime is about his quest for strength, taking him to unique places where he meets new faces. However, not everyone just wants to get stronger, leaving Goku to fight against aliens wishing for the destruction of Earth and other planets, giving him a real challenge.

The Dragon Ball franchise is the most popular and recognized in the world, leaving a lasting legacy no other anime can touch. While it doesn't give fans an in-depth story, this anime does have captivating fights that are both well animated, choreographed and set up with incredible stakes. Dragon Ball Z also has impressive character development, with Vegeta having one of the best redemption arcs on TV. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Dragon Ball is the blueprint for long-running battle shōnen, defining many popular tropes.

6 'Yu Yu Hakusho' (1992)

Original Creator: Yoshihiro Togashi

Like Dragon Ball, Yu Yu Hakusho is another early anime that inspired a whole generation of stories. The anime follows Yusuke Urameshi after he becomes a ghost when saving a little boy from a car crash. Even though his life is over, he can still make a significant impact by serving as an underworld detective. Teaming up with other super-powered individuals, they investigate supernatural disturbances that they must put a stop to so they don't interfere with the natural world.

Despite some hiccups, including the horrible final arc, Yu Yu Hakusho is a revolutionary anime that constantly evolves as the series goes on, giving fans newer and better storytelling. Not only does the show contain one of the best tournament arcs, which displays fantastic and well-thought-out fights, but the entire cast is terrific. Everyone has unique personalities, roles, and goals that drive the anime forward, creating a unique show that fans shouldn't forget.

Yu Yu Hakusho Release Date December 14, 2023 Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Cast Takumi Kitamura , Shuhei Uesugi , Jun Shison , Kanata Hongô Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

5 'Naruto' (2002) and 'Naruto Shippuden (2007)'

Original Creator: Masashi Kishimoto

While it may be cheating to include both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden on this list, using two spots for one franchise would be wrong. Following the titular character, the anime is about never giving up as Naruto aims for his dreams of becoming Hokage despite being the village outcast. With immense power, he slowly becomes stronger, drawing the attention of villains such as Orochimaru and the Ataktsuki.

This incredibly nostalgic series does more than rely on its past; it has some of the best fights in anime, such as Naruto vs. Sasuke and Kakashi vs. Obito. Fights define a battle shōnen, with Naruto at its peak, featuring otherworldly choreography, insane creativity, and extremely fluid animation. The show wastes so many characters with great potential, but the anime at least has a well-thought-out world, engaging arcs and plot, and a remarkable power system. All things a battle shōnen needs to be good.

4 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' (2012)

Original Creator: Hirohiko Araki

Boasting a unique story format and crazy situations, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stands out even among the weirdest anime, but only for good reasons. Each part focuses on a new protagonist of the Joestar lineage, giving every season a fun twist with different characters, settings, and plots. Whether it be Hamon or Stands, the Joestars use whatever they can to defeat their family villain, Dio and his legacy of hatred, which haunts them no matter the era.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the best anime remakes, revamping the story and following every part. This anime may not be a typical battle shōnen, but that's precisely what makes it great. There are still plenty of fights and great animation, but they do so in a creative way, which allows for incredibly dramatic and innovative action scenes. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is also very suspenseful, adding drama in the weirdest ways, making it a phenomenal battle shōnen that doesn't follow cliché tropes.

3 'Gintama' (2006)

Original Creator: Hideaki Sorachi

Establishing itself as one of the greatest anime of the 2000s, Gintama is a comedy battle shōnen taking place in an alternative version of Edo Japan where aliens take over. Following a former samurai, Gintoki is a bum who takes on odd jobs to make a living. However, these jobs prove to be just as dangerous as they are odd. Teaming with Kagura and Shinpachi, the three get involved with aliens, terrorists, a corrupt government, and basically every scum on the Earth.

Many fans don't realize Gintama's greatness, maybe because there's a lot of comedy that gets in the way of the action. However, most would argue that the balance between comedy and action makes this anime so good. The show can take fans from one of the funniest scenes in their life to one of the most tragic things they've seen to the coolest fight ever. Not only does the surreal and gag comedy elevate itself to be one of the funniest anime, but when Gintama gets serious, the plot and action are both top-tier, giving fans the best of both worlds in a battle shōnen.

Gintama (2006) Release Date April 4, 2006 Cast Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Rie Kugimiya , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Anime Seasons 9

2 'Hunter x Hunter' (2011)

Original Creator: Yoshihiro Togashi

It's rare for any creator to get their work published, and even when that happens, they rarely ever get popular. However, Yoshihiro Togahsi gave fans two incredible long-running battle shōnen with Yu Yu Hakusho and then Hunter x Hunter. After his father abandons him, Gon goes on a quest across the world to find him. This journey gets Gon involved with the hunter association, where he must learn his unique powers and team up with others to solve dangerous problems.

It's safe to say Hunter x Hunter is a masterpiece, not just for a battle shōnen, but compared to any anime or TV show. The anime has so many complex elements, from the power system, characters, plot, and lore. The film can simultaneously have fans enjoying the heart-pumping actions and exploring the deeper philosophical themes. Despite the manga continuing (sort of), Hunter x Hunter had a satisfying ending, wrapping up the story of the main character in a perfect way.

Hunter x Hunter (1999) Release Date April 17, 2016 Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Cast Issei Futamata , Megumi Han , Cristina Valenzuela , Mariya Ise , Michael McConnohie Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yoshihiro Togashi Expand

1 'One Piece' (1999)

Original Creator: Eiichiro Oda

Currently the most famous anime worldwide, One Piece shows no sign of slowing down as it continues to get better with every arc. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy aiming for his dreams to becoming king of the pirates. To accomplish this, he must build a crew and make a name for himself, challenging strong pirates and helping the weak. Despite gaining numerous enemies, the Strawhat crew continue forward as they uncover every mystery the vast world has to offer.

Despite airing 25 years ago, One Piece is still running, making it the king of long-running battle shōnen, outlasting a popular series created ten years ago. Having the greatest arc in anime, with many more just as good, One Piece has established itself as the greatest long-running battle shōnen and will continue to do so until it ends. With occasional flashes of spectacular animation, thrilling fights, complex characters, captivating mysteries, a gripping plot, and one of the best worlds in anime, One Piece has everything a fan could want from a battle shōnen.

