Battlefield 2042's first technical beta starts next week. The test will be under a strict non-disclosure agreement, and only a few thousand players will be eligible. Some players who have signed up for the EA Playtesting profile have already been invited, according to VideoGamesChronicle. Others can still sign up, although it does not guarantee selection. Registration for the technical test is open till August 8.

The technical test was initially scheduled to be held around July but was delayed by EA to a later date. EA cited smooth implementation of cross-play as the reason for the delay. The invite doesn't provide any specific details regarding cross-play. The technical test will begin on August 12 and will continue till August 16. It will be divided into six different sessions, with five sessions being 3 hours long and one being 9 hours long. The invite does not provide any details on the different modes that will be available during the technical test.

The technical test will focus on the core gameplay loop, technical performance, and stability. EA has also provided details on the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for PC users.

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

The technical test will be available only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC users, and will start on August 12. The game will also have an open beta which will be available in September to all players, pre-orders will receive early access to the open beta. Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

