Ahead of EA's own digital showcase EA Play Live, EA has revealed more information about Battlefield 2042. Previously, Battlefield 2042 was revealed on June 9 with a jaw-dropping trailer, and since then we've learned very little about it. This drought ends today as EA shared plenty of exciting details about the game. Here's everything we learned from the reveal.

Battlefield 2042 will feature specialists which are inspired by Battlefield's traditional classes. This time, specialists are more customizable as each of them has unique perks, traits, and loadouts. You'll probably remember an operator gliding in a wingsuit cruising around the big storm in the reveal trailer. Well, that's not something all specialists can do. Each specialist will have their own perks and traits and they're not customizable. Make a wise choice!

EA claims Battlefield 2042 has "the biggest and boldest Battlefield" experience. But with scope, it is also essential to find the right balance. In order to optimize the conquest experience, Battlefield 2042 made some gameplay changes. It will feature sectors within the conquest maps. You'll spawn in the sector and will not switch flags until the full sector is seized by the enemy team. This will create high-intensity action. EA refers to this as clustering, to create deliberate areas of activity and capture areas for players to engage with.

In Battlefield 2042, you'll be able to call a vehicle whenever you want. There will also be some vehicles available right at the spawn point. Once you call for a vehicle, there will be a cooldown to ensure everyone has the chance. Don't be greedy!

​ As previously reported, Battlefield will leverage next-gen consoles by allowing up to 128 players on a single map. The previous generation consoles will see only 64 players in chaos. All the in-game experiences are built with both generation consoles in mind, so the previous-gen players need not worry. Battlefield 2042 will also feature cross-play and cross-progression. If you have Battlefield 2042 on your PS4 and PC, your progress can be shared. You'll never lose the progress you've made regardless of the platform.

If you wish to be a part of Battlefield 2042's close alpha test, you can register your EA Playtesting Profile. There will also be an open beta before it launches. Battlefield can be played solo (with bots), co-op, or in traditional solo multiplayer. Check out the entire QA before EA Play Live on July 22. Battlefield 2042 will launch on October 22 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

