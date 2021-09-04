We get to see what makes each of the new Specialists unique.

DICE and EA have released a new video for its upcoming game, Battlefield 2042. The video shows off four of the game's Specialists, and their unique weapons and abilities. These four characters will be joining Battlefield 4's Irish, meaning half of the ten confirmed Specialists have now been revealed.

The first Specialist introduced is Webster Mackay. He is an Assault class character, who comes with a grappling hook, and features a nimble trait. His gameplay clip explains that his grappling hook will allow him to create new routes to move through the battlefield, allowing him to flank an enemy with ease, and his nimble trait grants him increased agility while aiming down and ziplining. Next up is Maria Falck, who is a Support class. Her specialty is the S21 Syrette Pistol, and her trait is that she is a combat surgeon. Her special pistol allows her to heal allies from far away, while being a combat surgeon means that she will revive fallen teammates back to full health.

The third specialist shown is Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky. He is an Engineer class character, whose specialty is an SG-36 Sentry System, while his trait is being a sentry operator. The SG-36 Sentry System is a turret that he can deploy, which will automatically spot and attack enemies, and the turret will be more efficient if Guskovsky is standing near it, due to his sentry operator trait. Last but not least, we are shown Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. He is a Recon class, whose specialty is his OV-P Recon Drone, and a movement sensor trait. The Recon Drone allows him to reveal enemy positions and disrupt their electronics, while his movement sensor trait gives him equipment that allows him to detect incoming threats.

So far, it looks like the Specialists will each have a unique gameplay style and role to fill in battles. You will be able to further customize these characters by giving them a loadout suited to your gameplay style. There are still five more Specialist that need to be revealed, but we can expect the remaining characters to have traits that set them apart from what we've seen so far.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on October 22, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the Battlefield 2042 trailer revealing all four new Specialists below:

