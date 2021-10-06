Battlefield 2042's open beta is officially live now for those across all platforms that pre-ordered the game or are members of EA Play. The beta will be available until October 9th, with those who don't have early access getting the chance to play starting on October 8th.

The beta will offer players a hands-on experience with the game's massive Conquest mode which will allow 128 players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S and 64 on last-generation systems. It's essentially an all-out war in which opposing teams compete for control of objectives scattered across a large map featuring vehicles, various structures, and dynamic weather effects. It all comes together to generate pure chaos and with the increase in player count on next-gen, the bedlam will only be amplified.

These large-scale, objective-based team battles will take place on Orbital, the new map shown off in Battlefield 2024's reveal trailer. Set in French Guiana, Orbital continues Battlefield's trend of dynamic maps as the field changes over the course of battle due to an incoming rocket launch and nasty weather. Players can traverse through the Crawlerway connecting the different sections of the map, zipline between electrical towers around the area, and, if you forget to take cover, can be sucked up by a tornado.

Throughout the beta, players will have access to four specialists who all come with their own style of play and specific roles. Boris acts as the stereotypical engineer class, complete with SG-36 sentries and the ability to locate anyone detected by the weapons. You have your standard support and stealth classes played by German medic Falck and South American sniper Casper, respectively, then there's Mackay. Rather than follow a traditional role, Mackay is a rugged Canadian outdoorsman with a grappling hook and a swiftness not possessed by any of the other specialists.

Battlefield 2042 can be pre-ordered now, and the game officially releases on November 19. Check out last week's trailer below for a look at what to expect from the beta.

