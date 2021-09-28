EA has confirmed the dates for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, with players able to get their hands on the highly anticipated FPS next week.

Announced in a blog post on EA's website, early access to the beta will be given to those who pre-order the game and will begin on October 6. Those who haven't already put money down will be able to try the game out starting on October 8. The open beta will end on October 9. The beta was originally expected to take place in September, but the full release of the near future shooter was delayed from October 22 to November 19. The beta will include the series most iconic mode, Conquest on a map called Orbital.

Set in Kourou, French Guiana, the map takes place at a rocket launch site with a launch imminent. Players will need to watch for both the rocket and the hostile conditions from both the weather and other players in what promises to be a chaotic playspace.

Image Via EA

RELATED: 'Battlefield 2042' Release Date Delayed

Along with the mode and map, the beta will include four Specialists to choose from: Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and Wikus "Casper" Van Daele.

Mackay is your basic soldier with a much more straightforward plan of getting in the enemy's face and knocking them down while his fellow Specialists have a few more specialized tools and abilities. He comes equipped with a grappling hook that will allow you to traverse maps quicker, which also works well with his Nimble ability, allowing him to move faster while aiming down sights.

Falck, on the other hand, is more focused on healing his team than killing the enemy. He comes equipped with the S21 Syrette Pistol, allowing players to heal friendlies from range. The Combat Surgeon ability allows him to give full health upon reviving a downed teammate.

Every Squad needs a leader, which is where Guskovsky comes in. The name of his game is to mark enemies for his teammates, a task that his Sentry gun and Senty Operator ability help him with. The former is a self aiming turret that will spot and attack any enemies seen in a certain area while the latter will mark enemies spotted by his Sentry gun.

Finally, we come to the ghost, the sniper. Daele likes to stay by himself, staying at range from enemies on the battlefield. His Recon Drone flies above him, marking enemies and has a built-in EMP blast for anyone who gets too close to it. His Movement Sensor ability alerts him when there are enemies nearby.

Battlefield 2042 open beta will start on October 6 for those who pre-order the game, starting on October 8 for those who haven't and last through to October 9. The full game of Battlefield 2042 will arrive on November 19. Watch the Beta Trailer for Battlefield 2042 down below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Battlefield 2042' Gameplay Trailer Features Specialists With Grappling Hooks and Syringe Guns

Share Share Tweet Email

Guy Ritchie's Newest Spy Film Starring Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza Gets a Rename and Release Date The film previously known as 'Five Eyes' will be released theatrically early next year.

Read Next