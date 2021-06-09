Battlefield 2042 brings the video game franchise back to the future in the action-packed, jaw-dropping reveal trailer. Plus, details have finally been poured out for the long-awaited title and it’s the biggest installment yet.

The five-minute teaser promises to produce more mayhem than ever before with all-new maps that will easily become the biggest in the franchise. Aptly subtitled 2042, the upcoming sequel takes place well after the events of Battlefield 4 and returns the first-person shooter to modern warfare. Although gameplay footage won’t drop until June 13, the reveal trailer does plenty to tease what the latest installment has in store for players. This includes confirming that next-gen consoles will be able drop into 128-player lobbies in All-Out Warfare - the next evolution of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough that will see the inclusion of seven new maps. Unfortunately, previous generation consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are capped at 64 players in reduced map sizes.

In addition to the classic modes, Battlefield 2042 will introduce another new multiplayer experience that puts teamwork to the test: Hazard Zone – a squad-based game-type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Despite the vague description, it’s highly likely not a battle royale mode. A third multiplayer game-type will be revealed next month during EA Play Live on July 22.

The biggest change gameplay-wise comes with the introduction of Specialists, an all-new type of playable soldier for the franchise inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes. These specialists will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customizable loadouts. Battlefield 2042 will launch with 10 different Specialists, but only the first four have been revealed: Wikus “Casper” Van Daele (recon), Webster Mackay (assault), Maria Flack (support), and Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky (engineer).

EA will also be adapting their Battlefield franchise to the modern, reward-based multiplayer landscape. For the first time in the series, 2042 will have a Battle Pass for each season that will include both free and premium tiers. The franchise is clearly moving towards a multiplayer-focused experience, but it’s assumed that 2042 will continue the trend of delivering a plot-driven element to the game. In fact, the official plot synopsis promises there is a distinct narrative driving much of the new war-torn setting:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

Battlefield 2042 will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC on October 22. Check out the reveal trailer below:

