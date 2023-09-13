The Big Picture Battlefield Earth is considered the "worst sci-fi movie ever" with a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a $29 million box office against a $73 million budget.

The film is based on L. Ron Hubbard's 1982 novel and follows humans rebelling against giant humanoid aliens who have ruled Earth for 1,000 years.

Critics mercilessly panned Battlefield Earth, calling it historically bad, and it has become a punchline for jokes about bad movies.

For a film to be declared the "worst sci-fi movie ever," it really has to suck. Suck so bad that even Plan 9 From Outer Space looks like Citizen Kane in comparison. Does such a movie exist? People, I give to you Battlefield Earth. As screenwriter J.D. Shapiro assesses it, "Slow motion at every turn, Dutch tilts, campy dialogue, aliens in KISS boots, and everyone wearing Bob Marley wigs." Read on.

'Battlefield Earth' Sees Humans Rebel Against Giant Humanoid Aliens

Battlefield Earth is based on the L. Ron Hubbard — yes, that L. Ron Hubbard — 1982 novel Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000, or at least the first half of it (fun fact: Hubbard even released a soundtrack to his novel called Space Jazz). The film begins in the year 3000, and Earth has been under the rule of the Psychlos, a savage race of giant, humanoid aliens, for 1,000 years. Humans are split between two factions: those who are enslaved and used for manual labor by the Psychlos, and those who live in primitive tribes, outside Psychlo control. One tribe member, Jonnie Goodboy Tyler (Barry Pepper), goes on a journey, leaving the safety of his home in the Rocky Mountains. He meets up with a hunter named Carlo (Kim Coates), and the pair soldier on together until, unfortunately, they are both captured by a Psychlo raiding party.

They are taken to the Psychlos' main base, a giant dome over what used to be Denver, and thrown into a slave camp there, where we meet the Psychlo security chief, Terl (Travolta). Terl is stationed on Earth indefinitely because of an incident with the Senator's daughter. But he has a plan: use human slaves to mine gold in radioactive areas, so he can buy his way back home (Psychlos can't get the gold themselves because of the radionuclide particles, obviously). Jonnie is selected to lead the project, and is given a Psychlo education using a rapid-learning machine, a band of slaves, and a Psychlo flying shuttle. Oops, bad call. Now that Jonnie knows about the Psychlos' language, history, and other information from the rapid-learning machine, he plots a rebellion.

Jonnie and crew find an abandoned subterranean US military base, complete with aircraft, weapons (both nuclear and non-nuclear), and fuel — which all still work after 1,000 years, just like the aerial combat simulators they train themselves with. Over the course of a week, during which they use gold from Fort Knox to meet Terl's quotas to buy themselves time, the rebels rise up against the Psychlos. To destroy the Denver dome, Carlo sacrifices himself, and as the outside air seeps in, the Psychlos begin to suffocate, unable to breathe it (so yeah, drop the Signs "why would aliens attack a planet with water when they're averse to it" argument, this is way, way stupider). Using a Psychlo teleportation unit, Jonnie sends an atomic bomb to the Psychlo home planet, blowing the entire thing to bits. Soon, only Terl and his deputy Ker (Forest Whitaker) are the only Psychlos left. Ker, wisely, aligns himself with the humans, while Terl is imprisoned in a Fort Knox vault. Ironic, no?

Where to Begin With What Ails 'Battlefield Earth'?

So what have we learned so far about Battlefield Earth? The protagonist is named Jonnie Goodboy Tyler. Seriously? If he was a bad guy, would he be Jonnie "Badboy" Tyler? The Psychlos rule the entire Earth... from Denver. An Earth they can't even breathe in, meaning the occupation could have been over in days if the dome had a crack in it. And the humans successfully overthrow the Psychlos with American-made weaponry that still works after 1,000 years. You can't own an appliance in the 21st century that works past 10 years, so yeah, that easily checks out. And typically, "battlefield" would suggest an epic battle, not the complete absence of one.

And that's just from the summary. The film, which Travolta hailed as the "Schindler's List of sci-fi films," utilizes slow motion deftly — sorry, daftly — and excessively uses a film technique called the "Dutch angle," which basically is just recording a scene with the camera at an angle. It's like the entire film is being viewed on the Poseidon. Then there's the fact that the number of fingers a Psychlo has varies from scene to scene, from five to six, to five, to six again. The acting is laughable at best, and the script? One Psychlo asks another, "Have you blown a head gasket?" despite having no frame of reference as to what a head gasket even is, let alone its purpose.

Critics Mercilessly but Hilariously Panned 'Battlefield Earth'

Battlefield Earth was pegged as "Worst Picture of the Decade" by the Razzies in 2010, and screenwriter J.D. Shapiro penned an open apology article to "anyone who went to see Battlefield Earth" in the New York Post. Where the film did succeed is bringing out the hilarious creativity in film critics. On the rumors of pro-Scientology subliminal messages in the film, Duncan Campbell said, “The only subliminal voice I could detect came about 10 minutes into this 121-minute film, and it seemed to be saying Leeeaaave thisssss cinemmmaaa nooow.” The late Roger Ebert had this to say: "Battlefield Earth is like taking a bus trip with someone who has needed a bath for a long time. It’s not merely bad; it’s unpleasant in a hostile way. I watched it in mounting gloom, realizing I was witnessing something historic, a film that for decades to come will be the punch line of jokes about bad movies.” Jon Stewart on The Daily Show sees Battlefield Earth as "a cross between Star Wars and the smell of ass.” A personal favorite is Rita Kempley's review of the film in The Washington Post, which reads: “A million monkeys with a million crayons would be hard-pressed in a million years to create anything as cretinous as Battlefield Earth. This film version of L. Ron Hubbard’s futuristic novel is so breathtakingly awful in concept and execution, it wouldn’t tax the smarts of a troglodyte.” To reiterate, Battlefield Earth epically sucks.