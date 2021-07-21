Whether you're a first-person shooter fan or are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Battlefield 2042, this is the best time to hop into some of the best Battlefield adventures. If you're an Amazon Prime member, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are now available for free for PC players.

Battlefield 1 takes place during World War 1 and is inspired by real-world events. Even if you're not a massive multiplayer fan, you can still enjoy the action-packed single-player campaign. Battlefield 1 has an interesting precedent for its single-player campaign. Whenever your soldier dies, instead of respawning, you find yourself in the shoes of another soldier. The game still has an active multiplayer, as no one will ever stop playing one of the best Battlefield games. Battlefield 1 is available for all Amazon Prime members until August 5.

Once you're done with World War 1, you can visit the second one as Battlefield V will be available to all Prime members starting August 2. Battlefield V brings war immersion to the next level and has a twist on traditional Battlefield multiplayer. In Battlefield V, you can construct or repair various fortifications to gain an advantage over the opponents. You can also enjoy many untold stories of resistance fighters and other soldiers in Battlefield V's war stories. Battlefield V is a great appetizer while you wait for Battlefield 2042. Battlefield V will be available until October 1.

Even if you've never played a Battlefield game before, now is the best time to give them a shot and see what the series is about. You can claim these games by visiting Amazon Prime Gaming. Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22.

