June 24, 2022, though only a few months ago, has already settled itself as a monumental day in American history. It marks the date that Roe v. Wade, a decision vital to personal privacy and abortion rights, was officially overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The decision has launched celebrations and protests from either side of the decades-long debate over abortion rights and bodily autonomy. The new documentary, Battleground is aiming to cover at least one-half of the debate. The new film, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, will premiere in theaters on October 7, 2022. The film will also be available Watch Now @ Home from Abramorama starting on October 14, 2022.

Battleground, a film directed by Cynthia Lowen, follows three women who consider themselves to be anti-abortion activists. The film follows them on their quest to overturn Rove v. Wade, a keystone Supreme Court decision. The film will explore the psychology and social dynamics behind anti-abortion activists. The film explores the surprisingly diverse anti-abortion movement, which includes women, younger people, and even Democrats. The film will also explore the strategy behind the movement and how their influence propelled the Supreme Court to lurch to the far right. The film will also depict those who are fighting for the right to maintain abortion access. The film includes interviews with President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Alabama State Director Jenna King, Planned Parenthood Services Coordinator Samantha Blakely, President of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup, and others.

In the fallout from the monumental Roe v. Wade decision, many states have already begun banning abortion services and healthcare. Additionally, antiabortion legislation is currently making its way to the federal level, thanks to one Lindsey Graham. There has never been a more important time to shed light on the anti-abortion movement, which has recently been emboldened by a Supreme Court victory. But more importantly, it's important to shed light on an issue that impacts so many people across the United States. Battleground will show what's at stake, and give us a roadmap to understand how we got where we are now.

The film, which was directed by Cynthia Lowen, was produced by Rebecca Stern and Lowen. The film was executive produced by Jeff Sobrato, Dexter Braff, Nicole Shipley, Ryan Harrington, and Ruth Ann Harnisch. Battleground will premiere in theaters on October 7, 2022. The film will also be available Watch Now @ Home from Abramorama starting on October 14, 2022. You can watch the trailer for the film below.