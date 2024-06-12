The Big Picture The Battlestar Galactica reboot was a more profound, emotional, and politically relevant series in contrast to the original.

The reboot changed character dynamics, leading to complexity; supporting characters became more dynamic and enriched.

The reboot also addressed modern issues such as the war on terror, corruption, and environmentalism, adding to its significance.

The evolution of the Battlestar Galactica franchise has been one of the most surprising reboots in the history of science fiction. Although it did end up generating a cult following, the original Battlestar Galactica series from 1978 was by no means a mainstream hit; in fact, the show was so often compared to the Star Wars franchise that 20th Century Fox actually sued producer Glen A. Larson for plagiarism. However, the Battlestar Galactica reboot from Star Trek: The Next Generation writer Ronald D. Moore ended up becoming an acclaimed, politically relevant drama series that ran for four successful seasons on the SyFy network. Despite utilizing many of the archetypes and mythology of its predecessor, the Battlestar Galactica reboot had many major differences from the original series.

Both shows have the same relative premise. In the future, a human civilization lives on the Twelve Colonies throughout the galaxy as they engage in a war with the robotic race known as “the Cylons,” which they helped create. The Cylons’ continued attacks on human territories lead to the devastation of these planets, forcing humanity to escape on massive starships as they search for the fabled thirteenth colony of Earth. With exciting galactic action, a cast of memorable characters, and some dense worldbuilding, Battlestar Galactica had all the makings of a great space opera epic. However, the reboot's changes made Battlestar Galactica a more profound, emotional, and politically relevant series.

‘Battlestar Galactica’s Reboot Changed the Characters

Both Battlestar Galactica reboots focus on the characters William Adama and his son Lee, who goes by the nickname “Apollo.” In the original series, Adama (Lorne Greene) served as the head of the fleet’s governing body, giving him complete control over humanity’s political and military infrastructure. The reboot changed this up by introducing the character of Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) as the President of the Twelve Colonies. This led to an interesting dynamic in the reboot, in which Adama (Edward James Olmos) is forced to appease his political allies in order to make decisions that are in the best nature of the fleet. The dynamic with Apollo is also radically different. While Apollo (Richard Hatch) is largely subservient to his father in the original series, Jamie Barber’s interpretation of the character is more defiant. The tension between the two, relating to a family tragedy, is perfectly set up in Battlestar Galactica’s brilliant pilot episode.

The Battlestar Galactica reboot initially sparked controversy for gender-swapping the character of Starbuck. Dirk Benedict’s interpretation of the character in the original series was that of a suave, womanizing scoundrel who felt more or less like Battlestar Galactica’s version of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. However, the reboot cast Katee Sackhoff as Lieutenant Kara Thrace, a brash young leader within the fleet who risks her life on more than one occasion in the fight against the Cylons. Despite the protests of fans and even complaints from Benedict himself, Sackhoff’s version of Starbuck grew into a fan favorite. The new series also genderswapped the character of Boomer; while Herbert Jefferson Jr.’s version of the character was a close ally of Apollo’s, Grace Park’s version in the reboot was a secret Cylon model, Number Eight. Park also portrayed Lieutenant Athena, another Eight model; in the original series, Athena was portrayed by Maren Jensen, and was Adama’s daughter.

The Battlestar Galactica reboot also changed the supporting characters to make them more complex. The original show’s version of Count Baltar (John Colicos) was an over-the-top villain who was willing to help the Cylons reign supreme over humanity. However, James Callis’ interpretation in the reboot turned him into the show’s most dynamic character; Baltar was an opportunist who believed he was under the control of the Cylons and used his scientific knowledge to advance within the fleet’s government.

The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Shows Had Different Philosophical Influences

Image via SYFY

The original Battlestar Galactica presented a far more straightforward depiction of “good versus evil,” with no humanistic characteristics given to the Cylons that made them more empathetic. The style felt much closer in tone to classic film serials like Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon, and lacked the serialization that made the reboot series so successful. The series also drew influence from the Church of Latter-Day Saints, of which Larson was a member. Although the reboot series makes some offhanded references to religion when discussing Roslin’s re-election campaign, the messianic allusions didn’t come full circle until the show’s controversial series finale.

The Battlestar Galactica reboot addressed modern issues such as the war on terror, corruption of democratic institutions, and environmentalism. As the fleet attempts to find a new home, an ethical debate regarding the amount of freedom that can be denied for the sake of survival is created. Similarly, the notion of “sleeper cell” Cylon agents that are hiding within the fleet, disguised as humans, provoked eerie parallels to suspicions about latent terrorists in the aftermath of 9/11. The overarching political, philosophical, and ethical complexity of the Battlestar Galactica reboot transformed it into one of the greatest drama shows of all time.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Shows How To Do a Reboot Correctly

Close

Battlestar Galactica is the perfect example of a show that should have been rebooted. While there’s no use in trying to retool a series that was already perfect from the beginning, taking a second stab at a flawed show that had potential is far more interesting. If the original Battlestar Galactica was a cult classic that never got past the first season, then the reboot was a successfully serialized narrative that even inspired a few spinoffs of its own.

Battlestar Galactica was highly influential within the “Golden Age of Television,” proving that genre shows had the potential to reach the same dramatic heights as prestigious dramas like The Sopranos and The West Wing. While details are scarce about the upcoming reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, it's hopeful that any new series will continue the proud legacy of its predecessors.

