The Big Picture Ronald D. Moore's Battlestar Galactica reboot was a narrative success with rich themes and dynamic characters.

Katee Sackhoff's portrayal of Starbuck added depth to the series, despite initial backlash about her casting.

Sackhoff's successful performance as Starbuck also led to her becoming a sci-fi icon in multiple franchises.

There are few better arguments for the merit of rebooting a television show than Ronald D. Moore’s acclaimed reimagining of the Battlestar Galactica franchise. While the original series of the same name from 1978 was certainly a fun, Star Wars-adjacent space adventure, it retained little more than a cult fan base after being canceled following its first season. Comparatively, the rebooted Battlestar Galactica developed a far richer and more expansive universe that addressed modern themes, including the war on terror, political corruption, and the fear of artificial intelligence. Best of all, the reboot series created new and dynamic characters that made it all the more compelling; there wasn’t another hero on Battlestar Galactica whose arc was more satisfying overall than Katee Sackhoff’s Lieutenant Kate Thrace.

Set in the distant future, Battlestar Galactica is centered on the crew of the titular spacecraft as it searches for a new home for mankind. The last established civilization of humanity, known as the Twelve Colonies, was destroyed in a critical attack by the Cylons, a malevolent group of man-made androids. While there is tension between the new President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) and the military Commander William Adama (Edward James Olmos), the fleet is reliant on brave pilots like Thrace, who goes by the callsign “Starbuck.” The boldness of Sackhoff’s casting was very beneficial to Battlestar Galactica, ensuring its place among the greatest television dramas of all time.

Katee Sackhoff's 'Battlestar Galactica' Casting Earned Backlash

Although Moore’s reboot drew some inspiration from the original 1978 series, the two shows were completely unique in their narrative complexity. While some characters were brought back and reinterpreted, they were only similar in name. The original Battlestar Galactica featured Dirk Benedict as Lieutenant Starbuck, a womanizing fighter pilot who could be compared to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. Battlestar Galactica had already been hit with comparisons to George Lucas’ space opera; in order to differentiate the two, Moore decided that “making Starbuck a woman was a way of avoiding” what” he “felt would be 'rogue pilot with a heart of gold' cliché."

Many characters from the original Battlestar Galactica were radically changed from the original series; while the 1978 shows featured John Colicos as an entirely malevolent version of Gaius Baltar, James Callis turned the character into a somewhat sympathetic, far less competent anti-hero. However, Sackhoff’s casting was met with backlash from those who opposed the gender swapping of Starbuck. Benedict himself even chimed in, posting a tirade expressing his dismay that “Starbuck would go the way of most men in today’s society.” Unfortunately, Benedict’s opinion was shared by many of the show’s doubters; Sackhoff was booed during her first appearance promoting the show at the 2004 Comic Con in San Diego and even received some death threats prior to the show’s airing.

Although Moore was insistent that the gender swap was essential in order to distinguish the new series, Sackhoff wasn’t the first choice to play Starbuck. Moore revealed that the show's producers were originally looking for an actress in her mid-30s who had a tough demeanor, as they wanted someone who had believable military experience. However, it was Sackhoff’s acting ability that ultimately won them over; Moore stated that Sackhoff “auditioned for the role along with many other actresses, and simply blew them all away,” admitting that they were “lucky” that she agreed to play the role.

Starbuck Became a Fan-Favorite Hero in 'Battlestar Galactica'

Image via SYFY

Starbuck was quickly established as one of Battlestar Galactica’s most complex characters. Like many of the Galactica’s pilots, Starbuck is brave to a fault; she’s willing to put herself in danger for the sake of her crew and consistently goes on risky missions in an attempt to cheat death. While her hot-headed personality added energy to the series, there was a deeper reason for Starbuck’s erratic personality; she is still grieving the loss of Zak Adama (Tobias Mehler), her secret fiancé as well as a pilot under her command whose death hangs over her. This speaks to Starbuck’s selflessness; although she isn’t as interested in the political machinations in the fleet, she is completely loyal to those who serve alongside her. Starbuck’s empathy becomes more powerful in later seasons that reveal her backstory as an abused child.

Starbuck’s relationship with the Adama family is among the show’s most profound dynamics; despite her involvement with Zak’s death, Kara begins to develop romantic feelings for his brother, Lee (Jamie Bamber). It’s a romance that’s doomed from the start, as both characters end up finding different romantic partners in the aftermath of the occupation by Cylon forces in the third season. However, their on-again, off-again affair indicated that the two couldn't deny their feelings for each other; similarly, Bill Adama comes to view Starbuck as a daughter, giving her important guidance over the course of the series.

Katee Sackhoff's Performance Succeeded Even When 'Battlestar Galactica' Didn't

Close

Despite the acclaim that the series received in its initial seasons, Battlestar Galactica declined in quality, significantly thwarting Starbuck’s story arc. Her romantic relationship with Samuel Anders (Michael Trucco) grew much more compelling, particularly upon the revelation that he was one of the “Final Five” Cylons hidden within the fleet. Unfortunately, Starbuck’s strange departure and miraculous recovery made for an uneven storyline that didn’t reflect her trajectory up until that point. Nonetheless, Sackhoff certainly committed to the material; her emotional performance almost made these strange plot twists tolerable.

While it could be said that Battlestar Galactica ended on a disappointing note, Sackhoff has since become an icon in multiple sci-fi franchises. After voicing the character Bo-Katan Kryze on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sackhoff was able to portray the live-action version in The Mandalorian’s second and third seasons. She also delivered a scene-stealing performance alongside Vin Diesel in the sci-fi sequel Riddick.

Battlestar Galactica is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

