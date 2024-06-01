The Big Picture Gaius Baltar is a complex character with shifting loyalties that drive dramatic twists in Battlestar Galactica.

Baltar's dynamic relationship with Number Six adds suspense and humor to the series.

Baltar embodies the corruptive nature of power and serves as a cautionary tale in a politically charged sci-fi epic.

The brilliant 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica is one of the most impressive reimaginings in the history of science fiction. While the original series certainly had its cult fanbase, it was not a culturally defining work of art in the same way that Star Trek or The X-Files were. However, it was under the brilliant creative leadership of former Star Trek: The Next Generation writer Ronald D. Moore that Battlestar Galactica became a daring, thought-provoking, and emotional space epic that touched on relevant social and political themes. The show benefited from one of the best ensembles in the history of dramatic television, but no character on Battlestar Galactica was as well-developed as Gaius Baltar.

Portrayed by the brilliant James Callis, Baltar is certainly not the type that is generally considered to be a “fan-favorite.” Viewers were far more engaged with heroic pilot Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff), or brave leader Bill Adama (Edward James Olmos). However, Baltar’s decisions and shifting loyalties were responsible for some of the greatest twists in the show’s history; it’s hard to imagine Battlestar Galactica reaching its dramatic heights without him. While he may not have always been a “likable” character, Baltar was a character built on contradictions whose journey was never less than riveting.

Who Is Gaius Baltar on ‘Battlestar Galactica'?

Like many of the best characters on Battlestar Galactica, Baltar’s rank and responsibility change dramatically over the course of the series. Baltar is initially a lowly scientist who barely survives the destruction of the Twelve Colonies thanks to the assistance of the Cylon Number Six (Tricia Helfer). While his sanity may be in question, Baltar becomes inducted into the inner circle of President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) as she attempts to gather experts that can guide the fleet’s next movements. Although he is initially dubious about making decisions that affect others, Baltar’s desire for power makes him more ambitious. After surprisingly winning the office of Vice President after a narrow competition with the charismatic criminal leader Tom Zarek (Richard Hatch), Baltar finds his loyalties compromised.

Baltar’s relationship with Number Six also contributes an interesting dynamic to the series that adds both suspense and a surprising amount of humor. Baltar is the only person capable of “seeing” Number Six, who steadily influences his decisions. Baltar’s awkwardness in trying to hide this connection leads to many humorous moments and double entendres. However, it also introduces a foreboding sense of tension when it’s clear he does not have the personal courage to stand up to her. Baltar could be influenced to make rash decisions on behalf of the Cylons, and only puts the fleet in greater danger whenever his expertise is called upon by the President.

Baltar is an interesting character because he interacts with every level of the Galactica’s infrastructure. He has no knowledge or interest in military procedures, but his scientific knowledge is useful to both Adama and Colonel Saul Tigh (Michael Hogan) as they attempt to determine the Cylons’ whereabouts. Similarly, Baltar’s womanizing nature gives him a close connection with the pilots, civilians, and refugees among the Galactica crew who he can relate to. Baltar’s complex relationship with the Cylons themselves becomes truly fascinating; while initially, he is terrified of what they are capable of, he begins to slowly empathize with their struggles as his relationship with Six grows more intimate and sincere. While it’s been argued that Battlestar Galactica ended on a disappointing note, Baltar’s acceptance of faith was certainly a riveting storyline.

Gaius Baltar Is Both a Hero and Villain on 'Battlestar Galactica'

Battlestar Galactica cut deeper than most hard science fiction shows because each of the characters had moral ambiguity; even heroes like Lee "Apollo" Adama (Jamie Bamber) were capable of doing terrible things, and the Cylons were given human characteristics that made them more than just faceless drones. It's fascinating to debate whether Baltar is acting in his own self-interest or has any control over his cognition. Initially, it appears that he is helpless to reject the commands of Six, who threatens to expose him to the rest of the fleet. However, Baltar steadily begins to enjoy taking part in the destruction of his race, as he has a superiority complex that is difficult to shake.

Battlestar Galactica is at its most riveting when Baltar is literally put on trial for his life’s work. In the riveting Season 3 finale “Crossroads,” Baltar is tried for yielding control of the new colony to the Cylons and ordering the summary execution of many civilians in order to appease their new leaders. Apollo’s passionate defense of Baltar is emblematic of why he is worthy of deeper consideration; Baltar is ultimately guilty of cowardice and selfishness, but not necessarily malevolence. He’s an opportunist and a victim, and it’s hard to determine how his actions will affect the entirety of civilization moving forward. Fans watching the show from the beginning may be challenged to look at Baltar differently after knowing what he is capable of.

Gaius Baltar Embodies What Makes ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Great

Although it had no shortage of great action and spectacle, Battlestar Galactica was a strongly political series that delved into post-9/11 anxieties about the war on terror, sleeper cells, governmental overstep, and weapons of mass destruction. Baltar’s journey serves as a warning about the corrupt nature of institutions of power. He becomes a far more dangerous character as a result of political office and attempts to frame himself as a “martyr” for his causes.

Callis’ performance is among the best in all of Battlestar Galactica; he manages to be both hilariously incompetent and ruthlessly evil, making it more exciting to tune into the show each week. Attempts to revitalize the franchise may have failed because they did not have a performer of Callis’ caliber involved.

