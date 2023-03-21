March 20th marks the 14th anniversary of the series finale of the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica, a reboot of the original 1978 franchise. The show, which ran for a miniseries, 4 seasons, and 2 TV movies, has solidified itself as peak science-fiction television, portraying the timeless tale of humans vs. androids. The series, over time, added more mysticism and religious thematic elements to its lore, becoming a quite different show in its final days, introducing a final spin that not many could predict while dividing audiences on whether the finale was well-deserved or went off the rails in its final moments. In honor of the anniversary of the series that helped launch powerhouses such as Tricia Helfer and Katee Sackhoff, let's take a look at what the final battle for humanity meant for the surviving fleet and their descendants in the highly allegorical ending.

Part 1

Image via Syfy

The finale, "Daybreak," was served in 3 parts, with the 1st episode airing separately from the 2nd and 3rd. The first episode sees flashbacks of the lives of the protagonists before the fall of the 12 colonies. It then establishes the perimeters for the finale: Adama (Edward James Olmos) announces a plan to rescue baby Hera, the child of human Helo Agathon (Tahmoh Penikett) and Cylon Sharon "Athena" Agathon (Grace Park). Those who decide to partake in the mission stay on the Galactica, while those who decide to stay depart the Galactica and remain with the fleet. A raptor is sent to scout the Cylons' base ship, The Colony, and finds that the ship is incredibly close to a black hole. Despite the dangers, Adama decides to go forward with the attack.

Part 2

Image via Syfy

The second part sees the Galactica jump to The Colony ship, only to be fired upon immediately on arrival. While the raptors attack the Cylons and attempt to make it through the debris field, they take heavy casualties but provide enough cover for Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff) to get through, transporting Helo and Athena with her. At the same time, Anders (Michael Trucco), who is patched into the computers of the CIC, disables the hybrids (central computers to the basestars and a less evolved machine-organic hybrid). Apollo (Jamie Bamber) also leads a team that rappels from the Galactica to the Cylon ship and meets up with Kara to search for Hera. Boomer, another number 8 model, rebels and rescues Hera, giving her to Athena before Athena kills her.

As the group returns to Galactica, they encounter a Cylon boarding party led by Cavil (Dean Stockwell), and during the ensuing conflict, Hera runs away from the group. Mirroring the vision that Roslin (Mary McDonnell) and Baltar (James Callis) witness earlier in the series, a chase begins, leading Hera to the CIC, where Cavil takes her hostage. After Baltar gives an inspired speech and Tigh (Michael Hogan) offers the Cylons resurrection once more on behalf of the Final 5, Cavil agrees to end the pursuit of humanity and lets Hera go, leaving only the final part of the conclusion in this story.

Part 3

Image via Syfy

The data download required to give the Cylons resurrection requires all the Final 5 to share their knowledge and experiences with each other, revealing to Tyrol (Aaron Douglas) that Tory (Rekha Sharma) murdered his wife. He takes revenge quickly, killing her and stopping the process, which compels the Cylons to resume the fight. The crew takes out the Cylons onboard, but when the debris field around the ships causes one of the Raptors to accidentally launch a nuclear missile at the Cylon ship, causing both vessels to become pulled into the black hole in the chaos. Starbuck remembers the melody that Hera had written and transposes the song into coordinates, jumping the Galactica away. With the ship damaged to an extent to where they could no longer jump, these coordinates would be their final destination.

The habitable planet they have found is our own planet, and the rest of the fleet joins the Galactica. Spotting nearby early civilizations of humans, Apollo makes the suggestion that they abandon their technology, and that's what they do. The fleet, along with the rebel Cylons (Numbers 2, 6, and 8), spread out among the planet Adama names Earth, aiming to blend in with these early humans. Meanwhile, Anders flies the fleet's ships into the sun so their technology could not cause destruction again. The Basestar goes to the Centurions, to whom the rebel Cylons granted their freedom.

Image via Syfy

Most of the remaining, living characters live out the rest of their lives on Earth, with a few notable exceptions. The nature of Kara Thrace became one of Battlestar Galactica's biggest mysteries in Season 3 when the character seemingly died, only to reappear in that season's finale. Kara only thought she was gone for a few hours, but in reality, she was gone for 2 months. Later, Kara was led to find the Raptor she crashed, which still held her corpse in it, leading Kara to a crisis while on a path of uncertainty. Many prophecies were ascribed to the now angel-like being, the main one being her identity as a harbinger of death. This prophecy became fulfilled when she interpreted Hera's song and delivered the fleet to Earth. The way it came true wasn't so easy, but the deliverance and assimilation of their people with the existing humans of Earth would mean death for their species as it was. With her destiny fulfilled, she has a final conversation with Adama and Apollo before vanishing.

Laura Roslin also was connected to an ancient prophecy that told of a leader that would lead their people to a new home, but would not live to see it. This also came true when Roslin finally succumbed to her cancer shortly after arriving at the planet. Her final moments take place on a flight over Africa, taken by an Adama who knew that she was nearing her end. Adama places his wedding ring on her in grief right after she passes, regarding her as his wife, and later buries her in the place where he would build a cabin and start anew.

Epilogue

Image via Syfy

150,000 years later, the human Gaius and Caprica Six Cylon are long gone, but the mysterious entities that communicated and guided them in the forms of each other are still kicking. They gaze upon modern-day New York City, commenting on the cycle of violence with technology and disagree on whether our humanity, the descendants of the 12 Colonies and our protagonists, will be able to escape this fate. This is spurned on by the discovery of the remains of the woman believed to be the Mitochondrial Eve in Tanzania, who Gaius and Caprica reveal to be Hera Agathon. The Mitochondrial Eve isn't the most common ancestor of all living humans, but she is the most common matrilineal ancestor. This basically means Hera is the most recent woman that all living people descend from in an unbroken line purely through their mothers. Assigning Hera motherhood to all of humanity narrows in on Battlestar Galactica's themes about not only how we treat the beings below us but also how people treat each other and adds a deeper meaning to the show that's fun to look for in a second viewing.

Battlestar Galactica is streaming on Peacock TV.