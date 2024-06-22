It’s safe to say that Battlestar Galactica is one of the most impressive television reboots of all-time. While the original series from 1978 certainly earned a cult fandom among science fiction buffs, it was essentially a low budget ripoff of the Star Wars franchise; in fact, George Lucas and 20th Century Fox even took legal action because of the similarities. However, the excellent 2004 reboot from former Star Trek: The Next Generation writer Ronald Moore took the saga in a bold, and far darker new direction.

Set in a distant star system, Battlestar Galactica explores the development of human civilization, military, and politics aboard a series of starships that venture into deep space in search of their home planet of Earth. Humanity is hunted down by a powerful race of robotic creatures known as “The Cylons,” who have the ability to disguise themselves as people. Battlestar Galactica was acclaimed for its relevant political themes, nuanced characterization, and powerful action sequences. Here are the ten best Battlestar Galactica episodes, ranked.

10 “Resurrection Ship” (Parts One and Two)

Season 2, Episodes 11 and 12

One of the most notable changes that Battlestar Galactica made to the original series was the development of nuanced political subtext. As one of the first major drama shows produced after 9/11, Battlestar Galactica was free to address topics such as political corruption, sleeper cells, and torture. “Resurrection Ship” examined the intense political conflict between two rival fleet leaders. After forming a risky alliance, Commander William Adama (Edward James Olmos) and Admiral Helena Cain (Michelle Forbes) begin developing plans to assassinate each other in order to gain control of the fleet.

“Resurrection Ship” is one of the most intense episodes of Battlestar Galactica, and not just because many main characters were in critical danger. It was an episode that proved that even some of the most beloved characters, like Adama, were capable of doing terrible things in the line of duty.

9 “Bastille Day”

Season 1, Episode 3

While some television shows struggle in their first season to develop more complex ideas, Battlestar Galactica was quick in developing interesting subplots in the first season. “Bastille Day” introduced the character of Tom Zarek, played by Richard Hatch, who had actually starred as the protagonist in the 1978 series. Zarek is a radical criminal leader who becomes a freedom fighter for the prisoners in captivity aboard the fleet; Commander Apollo (Jamie Bamber) is forced to ask for his help in order to help resupply the fleet with water.

“Bastille Day” offered critical insights into the working conditions of the fleet’s prisoners, showing that the political issues within Battlestar Galactica were not that far removed from reality. Zarek would eventually become one of the most important characters in the entire series, and “Bastille Day” offered a perfect insight into his motivations and origin.

8 “Revelations”

Season 4, Episode 10

The final season of Battlestar Galactica is generally perceived to be a major disappointment among fans; in the last few episodes, the series shifted from being a “hard science fiction” show to a more spiritual story with overt religious allusions. However, “Revelations” was one of the stronger installments in the final season, as it featured one of the biggest twists in the entire show. After Lieutenant Kate Thrace (Katee Sackhoff) returns to the fleet, the crew discovers that Earth is now a mass of ruins that contains no life.

The shocking twists changed the direction of the show, as the crew had to decide whether it was possible to create life on Earth with the assistance of the Cylons. While the show may not have succeeded in living up to the precedent that “Revelations” set, the episode did produce one of the most striking images in the franchise’s entire history.

7 “Kobol’s Last Gleaming” (Part One and Two)

Season 1, Episodes 12 and 13

Battlestar Galactica certainly knew how to end a season on a bang, as the two-part season one finale “Kobol’s Last Gleaming” featured more than a few shocking plot twists. Although Apollo discovers that Boomer (Grace Park) is actually a Cylon, he is helpless to prevent her from attempting to assassinate his father. Adama has an agenda of his own, as he attempts to stage a political coup in order to remove President Laura Roselin (Mary McDonnell) from office, feeling that she is ill-suited to lead the fleet during a crisis.

“Kobol’s Last Gleaming” showed the incredible scope and scale of Battlestar Galactica; the two episodes managed to expertly weave together multiple character arcs without ever feeling convoluted, and set up interesting mysteries for the next season to pick up with. It also boasts some of the show’s best action, which even rivaled some of the space opera movies seen in theaters.

6 “Pegasus”

Season 2, Episode 10

“Pegasus” is one of the most disturbing episodes of Battlestar Galactica, as it explores mature themes regarding torture and sexual assault. While a majority of the episode focuses on the political tension between Adama and Cain, it also involved Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis) investigating the Cylons that are held prisoner on the Pegasus ship. To his shock, Gaius realizes that the Cylon prisoners are being abused and tortured by the rival crew.

“Pegasus” was essential in showing why Gaius is the show’s most complex character. While he is often seen as a smug opportunist who is willing to sell out humanity in order to benefit, Gaius appears to be genuinely horrified by what he uncovers, and attempts to raise awareness about the crimes. While not an easy episode to watch, “Pegasus” was essential in Battlestar Galactica’s exploration of the banality of evil.

5 “Lay Down Your Burdens” (Part One and Two)

Season 2, Episode 19 and 20

Battlestar Galactica never featured a better cliffhanger than the two part season two finale “Lay Down Your Burdens.” After a controversial political election, Gaius is named as the new President of the Twelve Colonies, and decides to lead humanity to settle on a planet named “New Caprica.” Unfortunately, the Cylons are in hot pursuit, and end up taking over the colony and forcing Gaius to sign a treaty. The notion of an enemy occupation proved to be one of the most shocking twists in the show’s entire run.

“Lay Down Your Burdens” succeeded in balancing the entire Battlestar Galactica cast, and showed how each of the characters responded to the surprise Cylon invasion. Although it's been argued that the show ultimately did not do Starbuck justice, Sackhoff’s performance was rarely as gripping and emotional as it was in “Lay Down Your Burdens.”

4 “Occupation”

Season 3, Episode 1

Following the devastating twist in “Lay Down Your Burdens,” Battlestar Galactica delivered one of its most darkest and exciting installments in “Occupation.” Although it appears that humanity has adjusted to life under control of the Cylons, Adama, Apollo, and Thrace lead a brave resistance group in an attempt to transport the rest of the survivors to safety. The notion of executing Gaius is also proposed, as his spineless surrender is what placed the Cylons in such a dangerous position, leading to the execution of many humans.

“Occupation” contained many allusions to recent events in the Iraq War, showing that Battlestar Galactica was capable of drawing thought-provoking parallels to recent events. Although many Iraq War films have failed to develop nuanced ideas about the fragile situation, “Occupation” offers a startlingly frank analysis of the ruthless ideology of an occupying military force.

3 “Crossroads” (Part One and Two)

Season 3, Episodes 19 and 20

While it was a show that constantly subverted expectations, Battlestar Galactica never delivered another episode as shocking as “Crossroads.” The two-part conclusion of the third season finally revealed the “Final Five” Cylon models that had been living amongst the ship’s crew disguised as humans. Beloved characters like Col. Saul Tigh (Michael Hogan), Galen Tyrol (Aaron Douglas), Sam Anders (Michael Trucco), and Tory Foster (Rekha Sharma) discover that they are actually Cylons, much to their surprise. The characters create a hesitant agreement to mask their identities, as they want to remain loyal to their friends in the fleet.

“Crossroads” was essential in revealing a more complex side to the Cylons. While previously the villainous robots had been depicted as ruthless villains, “Crossroads” suggested that they were capable of love and compassion, and were not entirely aware of their own identity.

2 “33”

Season 1, Episode 1

“33” was a perfect pilot episode that brilliantly kicked off Battlestar Galactica on a high note. While a 2003 miniseries had set up events relating to the initial destruction of the Twelve Colonies, “33” picked up with the crew as they were actively avoiding Cylon attacks. In addition to setting up all the primary characters, “33” teased how the latent threat of Cylons disguised as humans would be a major plot point going forward.

“33” showed the intensity that Battlestar Galactica was capable of, as the episode is relentless in its pacing. It's made evident that the fate of humanity is on the back of the characters’ shoulders, as any loss of life could be crippling. The series would not have been able to reach such dramatic depths if the pilot hadn’t so perfectly set the dark and moody tone.

1 “Exodus” (Part One and Two)

Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4

“Exodus” redefined what Battlestar Galactica was capable of by putting the heroes in a completely new position. While the early seasons featured the crew working together to preserve the fleet’s position, “Exodus” saw them leading an insurgency attack on the Cylons in events that mirrored actual revolutionary movements in world history. It was an episode that felt closer to a war epic than a science fiction adventure, proving how fungible Battlestar Galactica was when it came to genre.

“Exodus” was one of the rare episodes in which all the heroes were united on the same side, allowing for some untraditional character interactions. While the rest of the seasons involved further divisions as a result of the “Final Five” twist, “Exodus” showed how powerful humanity could be when it was united for the same cause. In a show that was rarely hopeful, Battlestar Galactica became inspirational with “Exodus.”

