‘Battlestar Galactica’ Movie Taps Simon Kinberg to Write and Produce

Simon Kinberg has been hired to write and produce Universal’s Battlestar Galactica movie, Collider has confirmed.

While Kinberg co-wrote and produced flops such as Josh Trank‘s infamous Fantastic Four movie as well as X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix — the latter of which he also directed — he has also been involved with some really good movies. Kinberg produced Logan, The Martian and X-Men: First Class, plus a couple of less successful sci-fi movies that I still really enjoyed, like Chappie and Elysium.

Fellow tentpole veteran Dylan Clark (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) is also producing the BSG movie, which remains without a director after seeing Bryan Singer and Francis Lawrence come and go over the years. I’ve never seen an episode of the show, but as I understand it, the story involves humans on the run across the galaxy from intelligent machines known as Cylons, and it is considered a classic piece of science fiction. In fact, NBCU is so high on this property that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is developing a reboot of the popular series for Peacock.

The truth is that Universal could literally hire God to write and produce this Battlestar Galactica movie and I wouldn’t care, because I have zero interest in the property. And since I have no intention of ever seeing the Battlestar Galactica movie because I am stubborn and ignorant, I can’t say I have strong feelings either way about Kinberg’s hiring. On one hand, he’s a known commodity as a writer-producer, with projects all over town, including the Apple series Invasion and the Netflix movie Here Comes the Flood, but on the other, it sure would’ve been nice to see Universal entrust this franchise to someone else. I understand not wanting to take a big risk with this property, but there’s risk in hiring Kinberg too, judging by his output of late.

Again, I have nothing against Kinberg personally, but with the exception of Logan, the last few years have been rough on his reputation among fanboys. And keep in mind that I’m no fan of the Deadpool movies he produced. But so long as he stays away from The Crow reboot, we’ll be fine. Having said that, here’s hoping Universal hires a great director for this movie, because BSG fans deserve a proper big screen adaptation with the same emotional heft as the series. To watch the trailer for Kinberg’s next directorial effort, The 355, click here, but fair warning… it doesn’t look very good, in my opinion.