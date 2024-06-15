The Big Picture Battlestar Galactica's survivor count heightens the stakes, emphasizing the importance of humanity's unity.

The show explores ethical dilemmas and questions the sacrifices needed for survival beyond just the main characters.

Battlestar Galactica challenges the notion of humanity and showcases the benefits of peaceful coexistence with beings like the cylons.

Although a new reboot from the brilliant Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is moving forward. It's hard to imagine any new project capturing the same “water cooler” effect that Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica reboot did. The original 1978 series may have been a fairly straightforward space opera intended to cash in on the popularity of science fiction in the wake of the box-office success of Star Wars. However, Moore’s series transformed the mythology into a rich, dense military epic that addressed relevant political themes about terrorism, democratic institutions, and escalation. Even during the show’s “filler” episodes that didn’t advance the core narrative, Battlestar Galactica indicated that the fate of humanity is at stake.

Battlestar Galactica takes place in the future, where a robotic android race known as “The Cylons” have rebelled against their creators, laying siege to the Twelve Colonies of human civilization. The remainder of humanity resides in a series of massive space vessels that travels throughout the galaxy in search of Earth, the fabled thirteenth colony. Although humanity has managed to reform its political, social, and military institutions on the spaceships, the threat of a Cylon attack is ever-present. Battlestar Galactica created tension by showing the total number of human survivors within its opening credits.

The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Credits Set up the Stakes

Battlestar Galactica certainly had the benefit of starting in the most exciting way possible. While a miniseries of the same name set up the expository dynamic between humanity and the Cylons, the show’s pilot episode set up the intense tone that came from a society built on fear. The crew of the Battlestar Galactica are very well aware that any mistake on their part could have horrific repercussions for the ship’s survivors. This emphasized the show’s theme of the importance of humanity working together to reach a better future. While Admiral Adama (Edward James Olmos) and President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) certainly had different opinions on how to preserve the government, they were forced to become allies in order to maintain order.

The dwindling number of human survivors showed the damage that the Battlestar Galactica crew endured over the course of the show’s most action-packed episodes. While the pilot suggested that around 50,298 survivors were aboard the ship, the number drastically dropped to 47,874, by the time the second season began. This allowed Battlestar Galactica to retain its dark tone without disrupting any of the character arcs. While main protagonists like Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff) and Lee (Jamie Bamber) needed to survive in order to set up later seasons, the show was still able to not make its stakes feel superfluous.

The survivor tally helped Battlestar Galactica emphasize its most shocking plot twists, in which the Cylons gain an upper hand in their military campaign. The show’s third season resulted in the Cylon occupation of humanity’s new colony, leading to mass executions of survivors. By the time the series reached the shocking episode “Crossroads,” the total tally was at 39,698. This suggested that while the show did highlight some of the most disturbing moments of violence, life and death didn't stop off-screen.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Explores the Perils of Survivalism

One of the core themes of Battlestar Galactica is whether it is worth sacrificing personal ethics for the sake of survival. Within the first season, Lee is reluctantly forced to bridge a deal with the imprisoned political extremist Tom Zarek (Richard Hatch) in order to help provide adequate food and water to the fleet. The preservation of the human race meant that there was a clash of culture among Battlestar Galactica’s characters. Both Lee and Adama have reservations about working with a self-professed populist who aims to dismantle the fleet’s institutions; however, forcing politically opposed characters to work together allowed for the show to spark deeper questions about how democracies are run. Battlestar Galactica often achieved greater insight on hot-button issues than many straightforward political shows.

The pressure to save humanity often forces the Battlestar Galactica characters to make dark decisions, adding to the show’s ethical intrigue. Starbuck is forced to send pilots into battle knowing that they may perish, and Lee is forced to betray his father in order to preserve the government. At one point, Rosalin and Adama even consider disrupting the electoral process so that they can remain in charge. Do the ends justify the means, and are the precedents the characters set dangerous for the future? These were questions that Battlestar Galactica left ambiguous, fueling discussions and debates long past its controversial finale.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Questions the Nature of Humanity

Although a number of human survivors were prominent in viewers’ minds, Battlestar Galactica opened the debate on what constituted “humanity.” The reveal that beloved characters such as Colonel Saul Tigh (Michael Hogen), Galen Tyrol (Aaron Douglas), Tory Foster (Rekha Sharma), and Samuel Anders (Michael Trucco) were actually Cylon models who were unaware they weren’t human allowed viewers to truly empathize with their loss of humanity. This perfectly led to the show’s unorthodox final season, in which humans and Cylons were forced to bridge peace in order to mutually benefit. It’s suggested that humanity’s survival doesn’t mean the annihilation of its enemies. Peace is a far more rewarding solution than continuous generational conflict with an unyielding enemy.

Battlestar Galactica succeeded thanks to its dark and intense tone, as it wasn’t a series that ever fell into cliches. Certain character arcs may have been underdeveloped, but the inclusion of a survivor count indicated that the survival of the fleet was more important than any individual. Battlestar Galactica made many broad proclamations about what mankind was capable of, but the opening credits made it abundantly clear what they were fighting for.

