Peacock and Sam Esmail's much-anticipated Battlestar Galactica reboot recently hit a major roadblock when it was cancelled after years in development. The project, which aimed to continue the beloved 2004 series, has left fans disheartened. In a recent interview with Collider, Katee Sackhoff, who played the iconic Starbuck, shared her thoughts on the franchise’s legacy and the news of the reboot’s cancellation while discussing her latest role as Silk Spectre in the animated feature Watchmen: Chapter 1.

"We were never a part of the new reimagining," Sackhoff revealed, clarifying that the original cast was not involved in the new project. Reflecting on the 2004 series, she expressed mixed feelings about a potential reboot. "I am of two minds; on one hand, I thought that in the story we told, there potentially was more there, but at the same time, I thought that it ended beautifully," Sackhoff said. She emphasized her protective stance toward the Battlestar Galactica universe, stating:

"I have been such a protector of this world and this IP, that I was like, ‘As long as they can find a story that's compelling, I'm all for it. Go for it. Even if I'm not in it, I'll go watch it.’"

Sackhoff expressed disappointment that the reboot didn’t materialize but remains optimistic about the franchise's future. "It's disappointing that they didn't figure it out because I would have loved to have seen it. You never know — maybe they still can. It doesn't mean it's dead, it just means that this version is. So, you never know," she added, leaving the door open for future possibilities.

What Is 'Battlestar Galactica' About?

The canceled reboot was intended to take place within the same continuity as the 2004 series, a show that remains highly regarded by fans and critics alike. Set in a distant future, Battlestar Galactica explores a time when humanity has spread across the stars, largely forgetting its ancient past. This era of expansion leads to the creation of the Cylons, an advanced race of robotic AI that inevitably turns against its creators.

In a devastating surprise attack, the Cylons annihilate billions on Caprica, and the other colonies, leaving only a few survivors who band together on a fleet of ships, led by the nearly decommissioned Battlestar Galactica under Admiral Adama. They discover hope in the myth of Earth, humanity's possible origin while facing the constant threat of Cylon pursuit. The Cylons’ ability to mimic humans adds an eerie twist, as even trusted allies may be sleeper agents in disguise.

Though Esmail's reboot remains uncertain, fans can still stream the acclaimed 2004 Battlestar Galactica series on Prime Video. Stay tuned for the rest of our chat with Sackhoff.

