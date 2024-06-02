The Big Picture Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica reboot has potential due to its plans to stay true to the original series's continuity.

The trajectory of the Battlestar Galactica franchise has been a truly wild ride. While the original 1978 series was not very successful, as it suffered from comparisons to Star Wars and other science fiction films, the acclaimed 2004 reboot took the series in a bold new direction. Former Star Trek: The Next Generation writer Ronald D. Moore created a complex, politically motivated hard sci-fi series that addressed issues such as political corruption, the war on terror, and the rise of artificial intelligence. The series may have been met with an abrupt ending that disappointed some fans, but Battlestar Galactica wasn’t a property that NBCUniversal was going to allow to stay dormant for that long. It wasn’t at all surprising when a Battlestar Galactica reboot series was announced for the Peacock streaming service.

This wasn’t the first time that NBCUniversal had tried to replicate their previous success. The spinoff series Caprica had failed to receive the same acclaim, and plans for a new feature written by Simon Kinberg that were set in the same shared universe never materialized. Fans may be forgiven for feeling pessimistic about another announcement, but the new Battlestar Galactica hails from Sam Esmail, the brilliant creator of the thriller series Mr. Robot and the acclaimed Netflix disaster film Leave the World Behind. Given Esmail’s track record and some recent developments, the Battlestar Galactica reboot is something to get excited about.

The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot Faced Some Setbacks

The notion of a Battlestar Galactica streaming series isn’t entirely surprising, as major streamers are reliant upon the brands that they have at their disposal. With Disney+ developing Marvel and Star Wars projects, Amazon releasing The Lord of the Rings and Fallout programs, Max succeeding with its DC and Game of Thrones-adjacent properties, and Netflix bolstering its original content, it makes sense that NBCUniversal was looking for a franchise that would make Peacock a more attractive service. However, the Battlestar Galactica reboot is set to exist within the same continuity as the original series. Instead of trying to revitalize the brand for a new audience, Universal seems intent on satisfying the fans who have been watching from the beginning.

In the years since the success of Mr. Robot, Esmail has taken a more active role in producing new shows through his production company Esmail Corp, including Briarpatch, Homecoming, Gaslit, and The Resort. Esmail was initially announced as the Battlestar Galactica reboot’s producer, with The Little Drummer Girl’s Michael Lesslie attached as the new showrunner. Although Lesslie left the project in 2021, he was replaced by The Sinner’s Derek Simmonds. Progress on the series stalled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but Esmail stated that the Battlestar Galactica pilot was nearing production stage. Although Esmail has a plethora of opportunities at his disposal following the success of Leave the World Behind, he has indicated that Battlestar Galactica is one of his major priorities moving forward.

Sam Esmail Is the Perfect Person to Reboot ‘Battlestar Galactica'

Battlestar Galactica has a fairly dense mythology that requires a steady creative hand behind it; at its best, the show delivered shocking twist moments that reshaped perceptions of its narrative. Thankfully, Esmail proved with Mr. Robot that he could develop strong character ensembles with complex narratives. The 2015 neo-noir series was set within an alternate version of history where the hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) managed to erase the world’s debt, all while dealing with the influence of his alter ego, Mr. Robot (Christian Bale). What could have been a convoluted, disorienting experience became a profound one thanks to Esmail’s careful planning; unlike the Battlestar Galactica series, Mr. Robot ended with a brilliant finale that paid off all the lingering questions that fans had since the show had started.

Esmail is well-suited to handle the political aspects of Battlestar Galactica. The 2004 series was one of the first major drama shows released in the aftermath of 9/11, and managed to draw frightening parallels to reality; key episodes focused on sleeper cells, the disruption of elections, torture, military coups, and even the suppression of journalism. Politics are essential within Esmail’s work; Mr. Robot managed to intertwine the events of the 2016 Presidential election into its narrative, offering viewers a means of coping with the Trump era.

Esmail has also developed a complex understanding of technological overreliance, a key theme within Battlestar Galactica. Considering the real-world developments in artificial intelligence, the notion of a powerful race of robotic beings like the Cylons threatening humanity seems more terrifying than ever. Esmail touched on the instability of online institutions throughout Mr. Robot, and examined the fascination with physical media in Leave the World Behind.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Is Defined by Its Boldness

Battlestar Galactica is a franchise that has succeeded by taking drastic narrative and aesthetic risks. The notion of a dark and gritty reboot of a somewhat campy cult classic space opera show may have seemed ridiculous, but Battlestar Galactica grew into an instant classic ever since its standout pilot episode. Esmail’s aptitude for delivering shocking plot twists bodes well for the future of Battlestar Galactica. Mr. Robot certainly took some bold tonal risks, with revelations about characters’ identities that fundamentally changed the course of the series. If nothing else, Esmail’s Battlestar Galactica certainly will give fans something to talk about.

Esmail’s involvement is exciting, but there's no better time for a Battlestar Galactica reboot. The recent surge in the original series’ popularity suggests that a new generation of fans has been exposed to the material, and may be interested in seeing another story in the same universe.

