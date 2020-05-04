‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot Hires ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Writer as Showrunner

All the way back in September 2019, we reported on a new take on Battlestar Galactica coming to Peacock (a reboot of a reboot? Now I’ve seen everything!). Now, this upcoming show has found the captain of its ship in Michael Lesslie (per Deadline). Don’t know the name of this new showrunner? You may know some of the properties he’s worked on.

Lesslie has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with filmmaker Justin Kurzel, having written screenplays for Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth. Lesslie has also executive produced and written his own show, the spy thriller miniseries The Little Drummer Girl starring Florence Pugh and directed by Park Chan-wook. Based on these works, Lesslie seems to have a subdued, muted, and cerebral approach to drama; given the fact that Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail is an executive producer on the new Battlestar, this feels like a creative match made in heaven.

Battlestar Galactica originally aired in 1978, before becoming adapted in the highly acclaimed, well-regarded 2003 reboot from Ronald D. Moore. The series used its adventurers-on-a-spacecraft plots and tropes to comment on all kinds of social ills, from the War on Terror to rampant xenophobia, and won Emmys in the process. As we last reported, Esmail said this new series is less of a “reboot” and more of an expansion “because… why mess with perfection? Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all!” While we don’t know much else about the project just yet, adding Lesslie to the team is one giant fracking puzzle piece.

