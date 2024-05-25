The Big Picture Adama and Roslin's dynamic relationship in Battlestar Galactica drives the series, showcasing unity and moral dilemmas.

Battlestar Galactica remains both an iconic science fiction series and a perfect example of how to do a reboot 20 years after its debut. There are a number of factors that contributed to this, including its tendency to deliver suspense (which was baked into the series from the jump) and the wide cast of characters. It was also a show that showed relationships blossoming, crumbling, or even both. Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis) was forever tormented by the Cylon vision of beauty that was Number Six (Tricia Helfer), while Karl Agathon (Tahmoh Penikett) fell in love with two different copies of the Cylon Number Eight (Grace Park). But the strongest relationship in Battlestar Galactica, and the one that serves as the biggest example of the series' themes of hope and resilience in the face of despair, is between Commander William Adama (Edward James Olmos) and President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell).

Adama and Roslin Are Polar Opposites – Which Makes for an Intriguing Dynamic

When Battlestar Galactica begins, Adama and Roslin both find themselves in wildly different positions after the Cylons launch a nuclear attack against the Twelve Colonies of Kobol. He finds himself in charge of humanity's military forces aboard the Galactica, while she becomes the president of what's left of the Twelve Colonies. But the burdens of leadership forged a bond between them, as they found themselves under pressure to keep humanity safe from the Cylon threat. A key example is the pilot episode of Battlestar Galactica, "33": the fleet loses one of its ships, the Olympic Carrier, which returns with a Cylon armada on its tail. Roslin and Adama both come to the difficult decision to destroy the Carrier when they learn that it's carrying a nuclear weapon, and the look on their faces only hammers home the moral weight both are dealing with.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Season 2 Solidified Adama and Roslin’s Relationship

Things took a turn for the worse in the Season 1 finale "Kobol's Last Gleaming," when Adama was shot by one of the Number Eight copies. Roslin finds herself butting heads with Commander Tigh (Michael Hogan), eventually going on the run with a third of the human fleet to return to the ruins of Kobol. After being reinstated, Adama tracks down Roslin and the deserters, including his son Lee (Jamie Bamber), in the two-part episode "Home." "Home" is a turning point for the series, as it features Adama and Roslin growing to trust each other. One big example: they start calling each other by first name, with the normally stiff Adama starting to loosen up in Roslin's presence.

"Home" also explores what drives Adama and Roslin. He wants to keep the fleet together, as he's come to view the remaining survivors as his family. She believes that the fleet can reach Earth, despite it being a myth. Faith was a major theme in Battlestar Galactica, and though it tended to lean more toward the religious aspect, faith in people was also explored. By putting their trust in each other, Adama and Roslin opened the door to a relationship, but tragedy would shorten their days together.

Adama and Roslin’s Relationship Was Fraught With Tragedy

Seasons 3 and 4 of Battlestar Galactica brought more trials and tribulations for the human race, as even more Cylon sleeper agents were revealed and both Adama and Roslin took desperate measures to battle the Cylon threat — not to mention Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff) mysteriously disappearing and then reappearing with claims that she knows where Earth is. But the biggest issue is that Roslin's breast cancer has returned. This only added a tragic weight to each and every moment she had with Adama; after outgunning death for so long, it looked like her own body was turning on her.

This only strengthens Adama's connection to her, especially the actions he takes in Season 4. This ranges from the small, like reading aloud to her during one of her treatments in "Escape Velocity" to the major decision he makes in "Sine Qua Non." Roslin is abducted by the Cylons, but rather than depart with the rest of the fleet, Adama chooses to stay behind and wait for her. For a character who was defined by his stone-cold pragmatism, this is a major deal — as is the eventual reunion between him and Roslin. She says, "I love you," to which he wryly replies, "Took you long enough." It might be a little similar to Han Solo and Princess Leia's declaration of love in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but it's perfectly in line with both characters and a great example of how far they've come since the series' start.

'Battlestar Galactica' Ended on a Bittersweet Note for Adama

Close

Eventually, humanity reaches Earth in the Battlestar Galactica series finale "Daybreak", but Roslin starts to feel ill. Adama takes her in a ship, flying over their new home while talking about his plans to build a cabin for the both of them...and then he sees her having peacefully passed away. Galactica wasn't afraid to hit viewers in the heart, but this felt different: both Adama and Roslin had been through hell and back and found love in the fires of war, so for her to die just as they accomplished their goal of peace felt somewhat cruel. But it also feels very poignant; despite the finale having a divisive reception that continues to this day, it still had those graceful notes of human emotion that elevated Galactica into the pantheon of great sci-fi.

